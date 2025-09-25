Crypto development platform Crossmint receives strategic investment from Circle Ventures

PANews reported on September 25th that crypto development platform Crossmint has received a strategic investment from Circle Ventures (Circle's venture capital arm). Crossmint will collaborate with Circle to develop stablecoin payment solutions centered around USDC, covering wallets, API access, fund transfers, and AI-powered payment agents.
As reported in March this year, the encryption development platform Crossmint completed US$23.6 million in financing, led by Ribbit Capital .
