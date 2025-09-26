The remainder of the year is poised to be a pivotal time for crypto ETFs and their issuers, as experts anticipate a significant boom in these investment vehicles. With the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) now adopting a more favorable stance toward crypto assets, the stage is set for a surge in ETF applications.  […]The remainder of the year is poised to be a pivotal time for crypto ETFs and their issuers, as experts anticipate a significant boom in these investment vehicles. With the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) now adopting a more favorable stance toward crypto assets, the stage is set for a surge in ETF applications.  […]

Crypto ETF Boom Expected In Q4, Expert Predicts Surge In Issuer Activity

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/26 13:00
Boom
BOOM$0.007579-5.67%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000876-1.90%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00514-6.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07339-12.46%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000499--%

The remainder of the year is poised to be a pivotal time for crypto ETFs and their issuers, as experts anticipate a significant boom in these investment vehicles. With the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) now adopting a more favorable stance toward crypto assets, the stage is set for a surge in ETF applications. 

Industry insiders are optimistic about the potential for new products that aim to provide exposure to alternative cryptocurrencies like XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Hedera (HBAR).

SEC Streamlines Crypto ETF Approval Process

The SEC’s newly updated standards for crypto ETFs, announced just last week, promise to stimulate demand for exchange-traded products linked to these cryptocurrencies. 

Analysts are particularly eager about the anticipated approval of products associated with Solana and XRP, with expectations that these ETFs could make their debut as early as October. 

Steven McClurg, founder of Canary Capital Group, noted a surge in filings with the SEC, stating, “We’ve got about a dozen filings with the SEC now, and more coming. We’re all getting ready for a wave of launches.”

Jonathan Groth, partner at DGIM Law, also pointed that the fourth quarter of the year is shaping up as “boom time” for the crypto ETF market, further adding to the anticipation for the altcoins to join this trend. 

The SEC’s recent vote to adopt new listing standards streamlines the approval process, reducing the time required for new crypto products to launch from up to 270 days to 75 days or less. 

This change eliminates the need for individual regulatory reviews for each application, allowing firms to bring products to market more swiftly. As Teddy Fusaro, president of Bitwise, explained, “These are the rules we had been anticipating.”

Market Readiness In Question

Grayscale has already taken advantage of this, rolling out its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF less than 48 hours after receiving approval from the SEC to transition from a private to a publicly traded fund. This ETF includes major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, alongside XRP, Solana, and Cardano.

To qualify for the expedited approval process, an ETF must meet at least one of three criteria: the underlying asset must already be traded on a regulated market or have futures contracts regulated by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that have been active for at least six months. 

Alternatively, an existing crypto ETF tied to that coin, with at least 40% of its assets invested directly in the cryptocurrency, could also pave the way for approval.

Despite the excitement surrounding these new developments, questions remain about the market’s appetite for a flood of crypto ETFs centered on lesser-known coins. 

Kyle DaCruz, director of digital assets product at asset manager VanEck, highlighted the need for investor education, noting, “There will be a flood of tokens that many folks have never heard of, and instead of years, there will be weeks or months to provide that education.”

Crypto ETF

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.010826+8.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07326-12.69%
Movement
MOVE$0.1093-3.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:42
Share
Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine major European banks are launching a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin, aiming for faster, low-cost payments by 2026.   Nine leading European banks have joined forces to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin. They are aiming to challenge the dominance of US-based stablecoins like USDT and USDC.  This stablecoin, fully compliant with the EU’s MiCA, will offer faster, […] The post Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Major
MAJOR$0.12005-8.03%
Unite
UNITE$0.0004003-0.04%
Wink
LIKE$0.007637-3.42%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:00
Share
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

PANews reported on September 26th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $251 million on September 25th, Eastern Time, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net outflow of $158 million, with a cumulative net inflow of $2.586 billion; Grayscale ETHE saw a net outflow of $30.2657 million, with a cumulative net outflow of $4.592 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is US$25.591 billion, and its net assets account for 5.46% of the total market value of Ethereum, with a historical cumulative net inflow of US$13.373 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00007367-16.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00512-7.24%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 11:58
Share

Trending News

More

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

XRP Slump Worsens, Sheds 4% — Analyst Says Coin Can Rebound When This Happens