The post Crypto ETF Floodgates Open With SEC Listing Standards. What Does It Mean For Prices? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cleared a path for a flood of new crypto exchange-traded products to hit the market, a move analysts say could reshape how money flows into digital assets. On Wednesday, the agency approved generic listing standards for “commodity-based trust shares” across regulated exchanges Nasdaq, Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca. Read more: SEC Makes Spot Crypto ETF Listing Process Easier, Approves Grayscale’s Large-Cap Crypto Fund The new rules remove the need for each crypto ETP to undergo its own individual rule filing under Section 19(b) of the Exchange Act. Instead, an offering whose underlying assets satisfy certain objective eligibility tests — for example, if the crypto trades on a market that is a member of the Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG), or if the underlying asset’s futures contract is listed on a CFTC-regulated designated contract market for at least six months — can be listed using these generic standards. What’s next? The regulatory shift marks a watershed for the crypto industry, removing much of the procedural drag that has historically slowed getting new crypto products to the market, analysts said. “[The] crypto ETF floodgates are about to open,” said Nate Geraci, a well-followed ETF analyst and president of NovaDius Wealth Management. “Expect an absolute deluge of new filings and launches,” he said. “You may not like it, but crypto is going mainstream via the ETF wrapper.” Matt Hougan, chief investment officer of digital asset management firm and ETF issuer Bitwise, said the SEC’s move is a “coming of age” moment for crypto. “[It’s] a signal that we’ve reached the big leagues,” he wrote. “But it’s also just the beginning.” History backs up predictions that the number of new crypto ETF launches will accelerate under the new regime. When the SEC approved generic listing standards for… The post Crypto ETF Floodgates Open With SEC Listing Standards. What Does It Mean For Prices? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cleared a path for a flood of new crypto exchange-traded products to hit the market, a move analysts say could reshape how money flows into digital assets. On Wednesday, the agency approved generic listing standards for “commodity-based trust shares” across regulated exchanges Nasdaq, Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca. Read more: SEC Makes Spot Crypto ETF Listing Process Easier, Approves Grayscale’s Large-Cap Crypto Fund The new rules remove the need for each crypto ETP to undergo its own individual rule filing under Section 19(b) of the Exchange Act. Instead, an offering whose underlying assets satisfy certain objective eligibility tests — for example, if the crypto trades on a market that is a member of the Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG), or if the underlying asset’s futures contract is listed on a CFTC-regulated designated contract market for at least six months — can be listed using these generic standards. What’s next? The regulatory shift marks a watershed for the crypto industry, removing much of the procedural drag that has historically slowed getting new crypto products to the market, analysts said. “[The] crypto ETF floodgates are about to open,” said Nate Geraci, a well-followed ETF analyst and president of NovaDius Wealth Management. “Expect an absolute deluge of new filings and launches,” he said. “You may not like it, but crypto is going mainstream via the ETF wrapper.” Matt Hougan, chief investment officer of digital asset management firm and ETF issuer Bitwise, said the SEC’s move is a “coming of age” moment for crypto. “[It’s] a signal that we’ve reached the big leagues,” he wrote. “But it’s also just the beginning.” History backs up predictions that the number of new crypto ETF launches will accelerate under the new regime. When the SEC approved generic listing standards for…

Crypto ETF Floodgates Open With SEC Listing Standards. What Does It Mean For Prices?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 14:14
B
B$0.49451+1.50%
Union
U$0.013784-0.57%
SIX
SIX$0.02199+0.36%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004987+1.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08615-2.87%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.86623-4.96%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cleared a path for a flood of new crypto exchange-traded products to hit the market, a move analysts say could reshape how money flows into digital assets.

On Wednesday, the agency approved generic listing standards for “commodity-based trust shares” across regulated exchanges Nasdaq, Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca.

Read more: SEC Makes Spot Crypto ETF Listing Process Easier, Approves Grayscale’s Large-Cap Crypto Fund

The new rules remove the need for each crypto ETP to undergo its own individual rule filing under Section 19(b) of the Exchange Act. Instead, an offering whose underlying assets satisfy certain objective eligibility tests — for example, if the crypto trades on a market that is a member of the Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG), or if the underlying asset’s futures contract is listed on a CFTC-regulated designated contract market for at least six months — can be listed using these generic standards.

What’s next?

The regulatory shift marks a watershed for the crypto industry, removing much of the procedural drag that has historically slowed getting new crypto products to the market, analysts said.

“[The] crypto ETF floodgates are about to open,” said Nate Geraci, a well-followed ETF analyst and president of NovaDius Wealth Management.

“Expect an absolute deluge of new filings and launches,” he said. “You may not like it, but crypto is going mainstream via the ETF wrapper.”

Matt Hougan, chief investment officer of digital asset management firm and ETF issuer Bitwise, said the SEC’s move is a “coming of age” moment for crypto.

“[It’s] a signal that we’ve reached the big leagues,” he wrote. “But it’s also just the beginning.”

History backs up predictions that the number of new crypto ETF launches will accelerate under the new regime.

When the SEC approved generic listing standards for bond and stock-based products in 2019, the number of ETFs launches more than tripled in a year, rising to 370 from 117 the year before, Hougan pointed out.

ETF launches before and after adopting generic listing standards. (Bitwise Asset Management/ETFGI)

What does it mean for crypto prices?

Hougan cautioned against assuming new crypto ETPs will automatically drive large inflows. “The mere existence of a crypto ETP does not guarantee significant inflows,” he wrote. “You need fundamental interest in the underlying asset.”

Take, for example, the slow start of spot ether (ETH) ETFs. They only began gathering meaningful inflows nearly a year after launch, once stablecoin activity and — by extension — Ethereum’s investment narrative picked up, Hougan wrote.

U.S.-listed spot ETH ETF flows (SoSoValue)

By contrast, products tied to smaller-cap assets with less tangible use cases may struggle to attract capital absent renewed fundamentals, he added.

Still, he argued that ETPs dramatically lower the barrier for traditional investors, making it far easier for institutional and retail allocators to pivot into crypto once sentiment turns. They also help demystify cryptocurrencies for mainstream audiences when names like Avalanche AVAX$33.78 and Chainlink LINK$23.42 appear in brokerage accounts, Hougan said.

“What we are seeing now are underlying assets further down the value curve being rolled into these wrappers and strategies,” Paul Howard, senior director of Wincent told CoinDesk in a note. “For institutions that cannot own spot [crypto] directly, these vehicles provide a wrapper and move liquidity into the ecosystem.”

The tokens most likely benefitting from this are large-cap altcoins. “Dogecoin DOGE$0.2662, XRP XRP$3.0001, Solana SOL$239.02, Sui SUI$3.6856, Aptos APT$4.6256 and others are now ushering in the next wave of [products] as investors look for opportunities and applications outside of bitcoin BTC$115,724.57 and ETH,” Howard said.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/19/crypto-etf-floodgates-open-with-sec-listing-standards-but-price-impact-may-be-uneven

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

The post Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shibarium, the layer-2 blockchain of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, is battling to stay active. Shibarium has slipped from hitting transaction milestones to struggling to record any transactions on its platform, a development that could severely impact SHIB. Shibarium transactions crash from millions to near zero As per Shibariumscan data, the total daily transactions on Shibarium as of Sept. 16 stood at 11,600. This volume of transactions reflects how low the transaction count has dropped for the L2, whose daily average ranged between 3.5 million and 4 million last month. However, in the last week of August, daily transaction volume on Shibarium lost momentum, slipping from 1.3 million to 9,590 as of Aug. 28. This pattern has lingered for much of September, with the highest peak so far being on Sept. 5, when it posted 1.26 million transactions. The low user engagement has greatly affected the transaction count in recent days. In addition, the security breach over the weekend by malicious attackers on Shibarium has probably worsened issues. Although developer Kaal Dhairya reassured the community that the attack to steal millions of BONE tokens was successfully prevented, users’ confidence appears shaken. This has also impacted the price outlook for Shiba Inu, the ecosystem’s native token. Following reports of the malicious attack on Shibarium, SHIB dipped immediately into the red zone. Unlike on previous occasions where investors accumulated on the dip, market participants did not flock to Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu price struggles, can burn mechanism help? With the current near-zero crash in transaction volume for Shibarium, SHIB’s price cannot depend on it to support a rally. It might take a while to rebuild user confidence and for transactions to pick up again. In the meantime, Shiba Inu might have to rely on other means to boost prices from its low levels. This…
NEAR
NEAR$3.121-3.61%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001296-2.04%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1729-3.40%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:57
Share
Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Discover how Moonshot MAGAX’s AI-powered meme-to-earn platform outpaces Shiba Inu with innovative tokenomics and growth potential in 2025.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000577-4.78%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1442+0.90%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002602-2.54%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:15
Share
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,856.41-0.99%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005342+0.22%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Share

Trending News

More

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Wall Street, Rusland en analisten

Michael Saylor: Bitcoin's reduced volatility is good for large institutional investors, but will disappoint thrill seekers