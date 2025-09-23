The post Crypto ETF News: Bitcoin Sees $363M Outflow, Ethereum Drops $76M appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 22, neither the spot Bitcoin ETF nor the Ethereum ETFs recorded any inflows. Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of $363 million, while Ethereum ETFs recorded $75.95 million, as reported by SoSoValue.  Bitcoin ETF Breakdown Bitcoin ETFs recorded a total net outflow of $363.17 million, with Fidelity’s FBTC leading with $276.68 million. Ark …The post Crypto ETF News: Bitcoin Sees $363M Outflow, Ethereum Drops $76M appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 22, neither the spot Bitcoin ETF nor the Ethereum ETFs recorded any inflows. Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of $363 million, while Ethereum ETFs recorded $75.95 million, as reported by SoSoValue.  Bitcoin ETF Breakdown Bitcoin ETFs recorded a total net outflow of $363.17 million, with Fidelity’s FBTC leading with $276.68 million. Ark …

Crypto ETF News: Bitcoin Sees $363M Outflow, Ethereum Drops $76M

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/23 14:25
LayerNet
NET$0.00008566+0.01%
ARK
ARK$0.4278+0.42%
$3B in Bitcoin ETF Trading as Institutional Flows Hit 2025 Highs

The post Crypto ETF News: Bitcoin Sees $363M Outflow, Ethereum Drops $76M appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

On September 22, neither the spot Bitcoin ETF nor the Ethereum ETFs recorded any inflows. Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of $363 million, while Ethereum ETFs recorded $75.95 million, as reported by SoSoValue. 

Bitcoin ETF Breakdown

Bitcoin ETFs recorded a total net outflow of $363.17 million, with Fidelity’s FBTC leading with $276.68 million. Ark & 21Shares followed with $52.30 million, while Grayscale GBTC withdrew $24.65 million. VanEck’s HOLD also made a small sale of $9.54 million. 

Overall, the total trading value reached $3.43 billion with total net assets of $148.09 billion, indicating strong user activity with growing confidence in the asset. This represents 6.59% of the Bitcoin market cap. 

Ethereum ETF Breakdown 

Ethereum ETFs saw a $75.95 million in daily total net outflow. Fidelity FETH led with $33.12 million, as Bitwise ETHW and Grayscale ETH recorded outflows of $22.30 million and $5.4 million, respectively. BlackRock ETHA also withdrew $15.07 million. None of the nine ETFs recorded any inflow on Monday. 

The total trading value of Ethereum ETFs reached $2.06 billion, signaling steady market activity and a robust industry position. Net assets came in at $27.52 billion, marking 5.45% of Ethereum’s market cap. 

Market Context 

Bitcoin is trading at $112,890, signalling a 2.2% drop compared to a week ago. Its market cap has reached $2.249 trillion, which also dipped this week. Its daily trading volume has crossed $67.205 billion, showing impressive progress there. Ethereum is priced at $4,192.30, with a market cap of $506.155 billion. Its trading volume has jumped to $46.192 billion, reflecting renewed confidence in investors. 

Both assets continue to benefit from the growing institutional interest in the ETFs. Besides that, the recent interest rate cuts have also led the traders to reposition towards riskier assets, resulting in increased activity in cryptocurrency. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA declines as dormant wallet activity stirs selling pressure

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA declines as dormant wallet activity stirs selling pressure

Cardano (ADA) price extends its losses, trading below $0.82 at the time of writing on Tuesday after breaking below the ascending trendline, suggesting a deeper correction may be ahead. The rising activity among the dormant wallets further supports the bearish sentiment.
MAY
MAY$0.0398-3.44%
Cardano
ADA$0.8254+1.02%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02365-1.98%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/23 11:30
Share
Ripple focuses on tokenization and stablecoins in the XRP ledger’s institutional DeFi plan

Ripple focuses on tokenization and stablecoins in the XRP ledger’s institutional DeFi plan

Ripple focuses on tokenization and stablecoins in the XRP ledger’s institutional DeFi plan.
XRP
XRP$2.8642+1.75%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001696-5.88%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 14:15
Share
Solana drops over 6% despite Helius Medical $167 million SOL treasury purchase

Solana drops over 6% despite Helius Medical $167 million SOL treasury purchase

Solana (SOL) declined by more than 6% on Monday, despite Helius Medical's (HSDT) acquisition of over 760,190 SOL for about $167 million.
Solana
SOL$219.54-1.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08387-0.87%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/23 07:45
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA declines as dormant wallet activity stirs selling pressure

Ripple focuses on tokenization and stablecoins in the XRP ledger’s institutional DeFi plan

Solana drops over 6% despite Helius Medical $167 million SOL treasury purchase

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI risks further loss as bearish outlook persists

Data: $23 billion in BTC and ETH options contracts expire on Friday