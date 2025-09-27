Crypto ETFs Could Deal Fatal Blow to Digital Asset Treasury Firms: Expert

TLDR

ETF expert Nate Geraci predicts that the approval of generic listing standards for Crypto ETFs could significantly impact digital asset treasury (DAT) firms. Geraci argues that the new regulations may mark the end of firms like Strategy (MSTR), Metaplanet (MTPLF), and Bitmine (BMNR). He points out that these companies have benefited from regulatory arbitrage, but that landscape is now changing.

Geraci’s concerns stem from the SEC’s evolving stance on Crypto ETFs. He explained that DAT firms may struggle to compete once the new regulations allow for easier access to crypto assets.

While Geraci warns that Crypto ETFs could be a “death-knell” for these firms, other analysts offer a different perspective. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart dismissed concerns that Crypto ETFs would undermine crypto-linked firms. Seyffart noted that ETFs cannot deploy capital within decentralized finance ecosystems like Ethereum (ETH) or Solana (SOL).

Regulatory Scrutiny on Crypto Treasury Firms

Recent reports highlight increased scrutiny from U.S. regulators on companies holding large amounts of cryptocurrency. Both the SEC and FINRA have focused on unusual trading patterns in the shares of firms with crypto treasuries. These regulators are specifically examining trading activity surrounding crypto-treasury announcements, which has raised concerns over potential insider trading.

According to David Chase, a former SEC enforcement lawyer, these investigations are typically the first step in a larger probe. “When FINRA letters go out, it stirs the pot,” said Chase, emphasizing the potential for deeper inquiries. The SEC’s involvement signals heightened regulatory interest in the crypto space, particularly regarding companies that have embraced crypto assets.

This increased attention on crypto treasury firms follows a rapid rise in the stocks of companies like MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Bitmine (BMNR). The sharp rise in these stocks has drawn the regulators’ attention, highlighting the potential risks of market manipulation. As a result, investors are now more cautious when considering investments in firms with crypto treasuries.

Seyffart Says Crypto ETFs Won’t Replace Treasury Firms

The launch of Crypto ETFs, including the first Ethereum staking ETF, represents a significant shift in the crypto investment space. Geraci views this as a critical development that could reduce the appeal of treasury firms. He suggested that these ETFs would give investors an easier and more direct way to access cryptocurrencies, bypassing the need for companies like Strategy to hold large crypto reserves.

Meanwhile, Seyffart downplayed the idea that Crypto ETFs could eliminate crypto treasury firms. He pointed out that companies like MicroStrategy (MSTR) still maintain their relevance by investing directly in crypto assets, which ETFs cannot replicate. Seyffart acknowledged that many of the existing crypto-related products may not survive in the long run, but he emphasized that it’s unlikely for ETFs to replace these firms completely.

