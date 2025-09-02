Crypto ETPs Post $2.5B Inflows

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 12:06
SIX
SIX$0.02149+1.27%
Solana
SOL$203.17+2.38%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,171.86+2.14%
XRP
XRP$2.8101+2.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016936-7.68%

Cryptocurrency investment products attracted renewed inflows last week, offsetting the prior week’s $1.4 billion outflows.

Crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) logged $2.48 billion in inflows last week, data from CoinShares showed Monday.

Despite inflows, Bitcoin (BTC) struggled in terms of market price, slipping under $108,000 after briefly trading above $113,000 earlier in the week, according to CoinGecko data.

Ether (ETH) also tumbled under $4,300 after starting the week above $4,600, echoing Bitcoin’s turbulence.

Spot Ether ETPs retain dominance

Last week’s inflows were notable following $1.4 billion in outflows the previous week, but remained far short of the $4.4 billion record set in July.

Spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETF) retained market dominance last week, attracting $1.4 billion in inflows, while Bitcoin funds recorded smaller gains of $748 million.

Daily flows in spot Bitcoin ETFs versus spot Ether ETFs last week. Source: SoSoValue

Both Ether and Bitcoin ETFs experienced outflows last Friday, ending a six-day inflow streak for Ether and a four-day streak for Bitcoin, according to SoSoValue data.

Related: US ETFs now a major source of Bitcoin spot trading volume: CryptoQuant

In the meantime, Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) continued to benefit from optimism around potential US ETF launches, posting inflows of $177 million and $134 million, respectively, according to CoinShares.

August inflows net $4.4 billion, AUM slips 10%

Despite $4.37 billion of inflows in August and $35.5 billion year-to-date (YTD), crypto fund assets under management (AUM) slipped around 7% to $219 billion from $234.7 billion the prior week.

August inflows were significantly lower than July, when crypto ETFs attracted a record $12 billion amid a 15-week inflow streak.

Crypto ETP flows by asset as of Friday (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares

Compared with $22.4 billion in inflows YTD as of Sept. 2, 2024, current YTD inflows of $35.5 billion represent a 58% increase. Crypto funds’ AUM has surged 165% over the same period.

Despite ongoing inflows into crypto funds, Bitcoin saw $301 million in month-to-date outflows as of Saturday, while Ether ETPs captured nearly $4 billion, or more than 91% of August’s total inflows.

Magazine: XRP ‘cycle target’ is $20, Strategy Bitcoin lawsuit dismissed: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 24 – 30

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/crypto-etp-inflows-2-48b-bitcoin-ether-etf-dominance?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

According to the Telegram founder, France’s political leaders continue to make poor choices regarding censorship.
Share
PANews2025/06/19 06:28
Share
PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi

PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi

The tariff exemption policy triggered a positive reaction in the crypto market, with Bitcoin breaking through the resistance level of $83,000; the cryptocurrency projects in which the Trump family participated had a total book profit of nearly $1 billion; BlackRock&#39;s CEO said that the economic recession may have begun, but the release of new liquidity could become a catalyst for cryptocurrency.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.364-1.87%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003416+1.18%
MAY
MAY$0.04247-1.41%
Share
PANews2025/04/13 17:17
Share
$39K Day One Momentum Pushes BullZilla Into Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as Cheems Gains and Baby Doge Slides

$39K Day One Momentum Pushes BullZilla Into Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as Cheems Gains and Baby Doge Slides

What if the next wealth-defining meme coin was already in motion, and waiting meant paying more tomorrow? Meme coins are […] The post $39K Day One Momentum Pushes BullZilla Into Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as Cheems Gains and Baby Doge Slides appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09653-3.55%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02643-3.11%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21414+1.85%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/02 12:15
Share

Trending News

More

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi

$39K Day One Momentum Pushes BullZilla Into Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as Cheems Gains and Baby Doge Slides

No Ethereum Rally Until Q4? Analyst Eyes Choppy September

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE struggles at 200-day EMA as selling pressure builds