Crypto Exec Says Expect Tickerless US dollar Stablecoins in the Future

Dollar-pegged stablecoins will eventually lose their price tickers, as exchanges abstract away the differently denominated stable tokens on the backend, presenting only a “USD” option to the user, according to Mert Mumtaz, CEO of remote procedure call (RPC) node provider Helius.

The bidding war for the Hyperliquid USD stablecoin (USDH), and proposals from several firms promising to give 100% of the yield back to Hyperliquid, revealed that the stablecoin sector has become “commoditized,” Mumtaz said.

Mumtaz added that he expects many companies to issue their own stablecoins and many existing stablecoin issuers to start their own payment chains in the future, which may create liquidity fragmentation, keeping capital trapped within those ecosystems.

The number of US dollar stablecoin issuers continues to grow. Source: RWA.XYZ

He said that the most optimal solution to get ahead of this liquidity problem is for exchanges to simply accept all stablecoins and convert them to the desired denomination on the backend without the user seeing what is going on. Mumtaz wrote:

Stablecoins are likely to emerge as the de facto standard for fiat currencies in the digital age as the global financial system moves onchain and adopts internet-native systems, further eroding the need to denominate stablecoins from different issuers for end users.

Artificial intelligence to increase stablecoin abstraction

Reeve Collins, co-founder of stablecoin firm Tether and blockchain neo-bank WeFi, also told Cointelegraph that he expects the number of stablecoins to proliferate in the coming years, which will be abstracted through AI agents managing portfolios on behalf of users.

Collins said the next generation of stablecoin products, which includes yield-bearing tokens, will be automatically managed through agentic AI, removing “all of the complexity” of dealing with a multitude of different tokens, lowering technical hurdles for the end user.

“The only thing that will drive which token to use is which one makes you the most money, which one is the easiest to use,” Collins added.

