Crypto Exec: Stablecoins Need Consumer Protections to Compete

TLDR

Stablecoins need to incorporate consumer protections to compete with traditional payment platforms like Visa and Mastercard.

Guillaume Poncin believes that stablecoin projects must offer fraud protection, chargebacks, and dispute resolution.

Consumer protection features can be embedded directly in smart contracts or through insurance pools funded by stablecoin issuers.

Poncin predicts that traditional payment processors will integrate stablecoins, and banks will issue their own tokens.

Stablecoins are already gaining traction in cross-border payments and emerging markets due to their lower fees and 24/7 availability.

Stablecoins will not replace traditional payment platforms like Visa and Mastercard unless they offer robust consumer protections, according to Guillaume Poncin, the Chief Technology Officer of Alchemy. Poncin emphasized that the current payment systems offer chargebacks, fraud protection, and dispute resolution, which consumers expect. To attract mainstream adoption, stablecoin projects need to incorporate these same consumer protections.

Consumer Protections Must Be Embedded in Stablecoin Projects

Poncin pointed out that stablecoin projects need to address the protection features that have become standard in traditional payment systems. “Consumer protection features can be embedded directly in smart contracts,” Poncin stated. He suggested that stablecoin issuers and payment platforms could fund their own insurance pools to handle fraud cases and other disputes.

Currently, traditional payment providers offer services such as fraud protection, chargebacks, and credit options, which are vital for consumer trust. Stablecoins must replicate these services to appeal to the average consumer. Poncin believes that this integration will play a crucial role in the widespread adoption of stablecoins in daily transactions.

Despite the challenges, Poncin remains optimistic about the future of stablecoins in the payment ecosystem. He expects that traditional payment processors will begin to integrate stablecoins into their services soon. “Every major payment processor will integrate stablecoins, and every bank will issue its own,” he said.

The combination of traditional financial rails with the efficiency of blockchain technology will enhance the overall payment system. Stablecoins are already showing promise for global payments, especially in cross-border transactions and emerging markets. Poncin predicts that we will see hybrid models that combine instant settlement with strong consumer protections for domestic retail payments.

Stablecoins already offer substantial advantages over traditional banking systems for cross-border payments. With 24/7 availability and lower transaction fees, they are an attractive option for remittances and international commerce. This competitive edge positions stablecoins to disrupt current payment platforms, especially in markets outside of traditional banking systems.

Stablecoin Regulation Faces Opposition in GENIUS Bill

Despite the promising outlook for stablecoins, regulatory challenges remain a significant hurdle. In March, US lawmakers resisted stablecoin regulation during the debate over the GENIUS bill. The rebuttal focused on concerns about stablecoin issuers sharing some of the yield from US government securities with customers.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand raised concerns about how yield-sharing could disrupt traditional banking systems. She warned that stablecoin issuers could take away customers from local banks, potentially hurting small businesses and homebuyers. However, Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan, disagreed with these concerns, stating that stablecoins would not replace banks.

