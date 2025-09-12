Crypto Expert Projects XRP Could Reach $1,000 by 2035

Pantoja applies Bitcoin’s 8-year timeline to $1,000 milestone for XRP analysis

Analyst argues SEC lawsuit delayed XRP progress, creating fresh start opportunity

Target requires 31,545% gain from current $3.16 price level over decade

Cryptocurrency investor Armando Pantoja has expressed confidence that XRP will reach four-digit pricing levels, specifically targeting the $1,000 mark. His assessment comes amid recent market corrections that have pulled XRP back from its $3.66 yearly peak to current levels around $3.00.

Pantoja maintains optimism about XRP’s long-term trajectory despite short-term price volatility. The market expert stated that XRP will “definitely” achieve the ambitious $1,000 target, though he acknowledges this projection requires a lengthy timeline to materialize.

Bitcoin Timeline Comparison Drives XRP Projection

Pantoja’s analysis draws comparisons to Bitcoin’s historical progression toward the $1,000 milestone. Bitcoin first reached $1,000 in November 2013, approximately four years after beginning trading, though it immediately lost this level and required additional years to reclaim it permanently.

Bitcoin decisively conquered the $1,000 region in Q1 2017, roughly eight years after its launch. Pantoja applies this eight-year timeline to XRP, though he acknowledges that the coin has already been trading for 13 years without reaching $1,000.

The analyst attributes XRP’s delayed progress to the SEC lawsuit that began in December 2020. Pantoja argues this legal challenge set back the coin’s natural development trajectory, and with the case nearing resolution, XRP can effectively start fresh.

Using this “reset” logic, Pantoja assigns XRP the same eight-year timeline that Bitcoin required to reach $1,000. This framework places his target achievement somewhere between 2033 and 2035.

At current pricing, the coin would need to gain approximately 31,545% to reach the $1,000 target. Pantoja suggests that waiting roughly 10 years for such returns would deliver a 33,233% gain for investors willing to maintain long-term positions.

While Pantoja expresses confidence in this projection, the target would require XRP to achieve price levels that would place its market capitalization at extraordinary levels compared to current cryptocurrency market conditions.

The prediction reflects the speculative nature of long-term cryptocurrency forecasting, where analysts attempt to project multi-year price trajectories based on historical patterns and fundamental analysis. Such projections involve numerous unpredictable variables including regulatory developments, market adoption, and competitive dynamics within the digital asset space.