Crypto Expert Split on How Fast Bitcoin Reaches $1M

Two of the most influential voices in the crypto space are offering starkly different visions of Bitcoin’s future.

Samson Mow, a longtime advocate for nation-state Bitcoin adoption, believes the cryptocurrency will leap to $1 million in a dramatic surge. PlanB, the analyst known for his stock-to-flow model, argues the journey will be slower, with multiple pauses along the way.

The Case for a Sudden Breakout

Mow compares Bitcoin’s future trajectory to historic fiat currency collapses, which he notes tend to unravel not over decades, but in sudden and violent bursts. In his view, Bitcoin will behave the same way. Once confidence in the current financial system fractures, he says, Bitcoin could catapult to $1 million in just weeks or months. For him, the move won’t be incremental — it will be explosive.

PlanB strongly disagrees. He says investors should temper expectations, warning that framing Bitcoin as a “get rich quick” bet risks misleading new entrants. According to him, each rally will face heavy resistance from profit-taking before higher levels can be sustained. Instead of a rapid moonshot, PlanB envisions a steadier climb, with the million-dollar milestone arriving in 6 to 8 years.

Investor Implications

The divide reflects broader uncertainty about how Bitcoin will react under global macroeconomic stress. If fiat instability worsens suddenly, Mow’s scenario could play out. If adoption continues to follow previous halving cycles and capital flows, PlanB’s model of a gradual ascent may prove more realistic.

Either way, both analysts agree on one point: Bitcoin reaching $1 million is not a question of if — only of when.

