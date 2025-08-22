Crypto Expert: XRP Holders Shouldn’t Expect a Price Crash Soon

By: Coincentral
2025/08/22 20:18
TLDR

  • Austin Hilton stated that XRP holders are unlikely to see a major price collapse under current market conditions.
  • He explained that Bitcoin continues to lead the crypto market and its movements strongly influence XRP’s direction.
  • Hilton noted that most forecasts expect Bitcoin to stay above $100,000 through the end of 2025.
  • He mentioned that XRP is unlikely to fall below $2 even if Bitcoin retraces to lower levels.
  • Hilton suggested that XRP could reach between $4 and $10 by late 2025 if Bitcoin rises and new catalysts emerge.

Crypto analyst Austin Hilton says XRP holders are unlikely to witness a severe price collapse. In a recent tweet and video, Hilton said that the broader market conditions suggest minimal downside for XRP. His outlook centers on Bitcoin’s trajectory and its impact on altcoins like XRP.

Bitcoin’s Path Crucial for XRP Holders

Hilton emphasized that XRP holders should consider Bitcoin’s influence on the crypto market. “Bitcoin still leads the market with nearly 60% dominance,” he explained. Because of this, any strong movement in Bitcoin shapes XRP’s price direction.

With Bitcoin now around $115,000, Hilton said a steep decline appears unlikely. Most analyses expect Bitcoin to remain above $100,000 until at least late 2025. Therefore, XRP holders may not face significant losses under current conditions.

He added that XRP maintains separate market drivers, such as strategic partnerships and possible regulatory outcomes. Still, its path remains tied to Bitcoin’s broader performance. XRP holders should understand that these market linkages play a critical role.

Downside Risk for XRP Appears Limited

Hilton directly addressed fears of XRP crashing below $1. He argued that even if Bitcoin drops to $100,000, XRP likely stays above the $2 mark. “There’s no data supporting XRP collapsing to $0.50,” he said.

XRP holders benefit from the current price floor created by Bitcoin’s support levels. Unless Bitcoin crashes below expectations, XRP should not experience extreme downside. Hilton noted that only severe global disruptions could change this outlook.

He reinforced that XRP holders must focus on probable scenarios. The worst-case pricing models suggest XRP will retain solid support zones. Therefore, fears of a total price collapse are “not going to happen,” Hilton stated.

Future Scenarios Could Boost XRP Value

Looking ahead, Hilton outlined potential upside for XRP. If Bitcoin moves to the $150,000–$200,000 range by 2025, XRP could follow. He suggested XRP might reach between $4 and $10 under favorable conditions.

XRP holders could also benefit from new exchange-traded funds or high-impact partnerships. These developments may amplify market momentum. Institutional interest may further push XRP higher in such scenarios.

Hilton concluded that XRP holders should track Bitcoin’s direction for accurate price forecasting. As long as Bitcoin grows, XRP has room to gain. He said the short- to medium-term risk remains low for XRP holders.

