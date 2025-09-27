The post Crypto Fear & Greed Index Now Echoes $83,000 Bitcoin Price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is back at levels not seen since Bitcoin traded at $83,000. Analysis wonders whether the BTC price “turning point” is already here. Social media user behavior already suggests that a price rebound should take place next. Bitcoin (BTC) sentiment collapsed overnight Thursday as the latest BTC price dip forced fresh liquidations. New data from the Crypto Fear & Greed Index shows that “fear” now drives the mood. Bitcoin sentiment echoes April lows Bitcoin, nearing new monthly lows under $109,000, had a near-instant impact on market sentiment. The Fear & Greed Index, which lags market movements, hit just 28/100 on Friday, marking its lowest level since April 11. The index fell 16 points in a single day. Crypto Fear & Greed Index (screenshot). Source: Alternative.me “MORE fear and a HIGHER price,” crypto YouTube channel host Michael Pizzino said in an X post. Pizzino referred to the emerging divergence between price and sentiment. The last time that the Fear & Greed Index was below 30/100, BTC/USD traded at about $83,000, days after its recovery from $75,000 lows, data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed. BTC/USD one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView As a result, accompanying analysis argued that the time is right for a market reversal. “Could this be the turning point Bitcoin and Crypto has been waiting for? The analysis looks good, but it has not been confirmed,” Pizzino added. BTC/USDT perpetual contract one-day chart with sentiment data. Source: Michael Pizzino/X Fear & Greed has been no stranger to erratic moves in 2025. As Cointelegraph reported in February, the Index collapsed to just 10/100 thanks to macroeconomic uncertainty focused on US trade tariffs. “Impatience and bearishness” rule BTC price takes Some signals of an impending BTC price rebound emerged even before the latest dip.… The post Crypto Fear & Greed Index Now Echoes $83,000 Bitcoin Price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is back at levels not seen since Bitcoin traded at $83,000. Analysis wonders whether the BTC price “turning point” is already here. Social media user behavior already suggests that a price rebound should take place next. Bitcoin (BTC) sentiment collapsed overnight Thursday as the latest BTC price dip forced fresh liquidations. New data from the Crypto Fear & Greed Index shows that “fear” now drives the mood. Bitcoin sentiment echoes April lows Bitcoin, nearing new monthly lows under $109,000, had a near-instant impact on market sentiment. The Fear & Greed Index, which lags market movements, hit just 28/100 on Friday, marking its lowest level since April 11. The index fell 16 points in a single day. Crypto Fear & Greed Index (screenshot). Source: Alternative.me “MORE fear and a HIGHER price,” crypto YouTube channel host Michael Pizzino said in an X post. Pizzino referred to the emerging divergence between price and sentiment. The last time that the Fear & Greed Index was below 30/100, BTC/USD traded at about $83,000, days after its recovery from $75,000 lows, data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed. BTC/USD one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView As a result, accompanying analysis argued that the time is right for a market reversal. “Could this be the turning point Bitcoin and Crypto has been waiting for? The analysis looks good, but it has not been confirmed,” Pizzino added. BTC/USDT perpetual contract one-day chart with sentiment data. Source: Michael Pizzino/X Fear & Greed has been no stranger to erratic moves in 2025. As Cointelegraph reported in February, the Index collapsed to just 10/100 thanks to macroeconomic uncertainty focused on US trade tariffs. “Impatience and bearishness” rule BTC price takes Some signals of an impending BTC price rebound emerged even before the latest dip.…

Crypto Fear & Greed Index Now Echoes $83,000 Bitcoin Price

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 06:33
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.063+1.43%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0049-10.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.00977-42.15%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001562+1.16%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,543.91+0.13%

Key points:

  • The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is back at levels not seen since Bitcoin traded at $83,000.

  • Analysis wonders whether the BTC price “turning point” is already here.

  • Social media user behavior already suggests that a price rebound should take place next.

Bitcoin (BTC) sentiment collapsed overnight Thursday as the latest BTC price dip forced fresh liquidations.

New data from the Crypto Fear & Greed Index shows that “fear” now drives the mood.

Bitcoin sentiment echoes April lows

Bitcoin, nearing new monthly lows under $109,000, had a near-instant impact on market sentiment.

The Fear & Greed Index, which lags market movements, hit just 28/100 on Friday, marking its lowest level since April 11. The index fell 16 points in a single day.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index (screenshot). Source: Alternative.me

“MORE fear and a HIGHER price,” crypto YouTube channel host Michael Pizzino said in an X post.

Pizzino referred to the emerging divergence between price and sentiment.

The last time that the Fear & Greed Index was below 30/100, BTC/USD traded at about $83,000, days after its recovery from $75,000 lows, data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed.

BTC/USD one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

As a result, accompanying analysis argued that the time is right for a market reversal.

“Could this be the turning point Bitcoin and Crypto has been waiting for? The analysis looks good, but it has not been confirmed,” Pizzino added.

BTC/USDT perpetual contract one-day chart with sentiment data. Source: Michael Pizzino/X

Fear & Greed has been no stranger to erratic moves in 2025. As Cointelegraph reported in February, the Index collapsed to just 10/100 thanks to macroeconomic uncertainty focused on US trade tariffs.

“Impatience and bearishness” rule BTC price takes

Some signals of an impending BTC price rebound emerged even before the latest dip.

Related: Four reasons Bitcoin is failing to copy all-time highs for gold and stocks

On Tuesday, research platform Santiment showed that social media users were already convinced that lower prices would soon come.

“As usual, social media is vocal on where Bitcoin will head next. Historically, lower price predictions increase the likelihood, and higher predictions imply lower future prices,” it explained to X followers.

Santiment described a “high amount of impatience and bearishness emerging from the retail crowd.”

At the same time, data revealed that large-volume traders have been adding exposure in recent days.

Bitcoin price social media activity data. Source: Santiment/X

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitcoin-sees-most-fear-since-75k-analysis-turning-point?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026

Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026

The post Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Stocks and digital assets are sitting near record levels, with the S&P 500 and gold both at all-time highs and Bitcoin approaching $118,000. Against this backdrop, Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research and Portfolio Manager at VanEck, says the market still has room to run. “We haven’t seen the type of euphoria that usually …
NEAR
NEAR$2.766+1.09%
Threshold
T$0.01525-0.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07467+0.87%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/19 12:18
Share
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$109,633.25+0.25%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000889+2.65%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
Share
Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

TLDR AlphaTON Capital has rebranded from a biotech company to a digital asset treasury. The company has completed a $30 million purchase of Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network. AlphaTON plans to grow its Toncoin holdings to $100 million by the end of 2025. The company secured $71 million in a recent financing [...] The post Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01183+2.69%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.57637-3.68%
Triathon
GROW$0.0492--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/27 06:59
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

EMCD Partners with STABUL to Bridge Traditional Finance and Crypto Markets