Crypto Finance Company Matrixport Signals New Uptrend for Bitcoin! Here Are the Details

Matrixport: US Economy Remains Resilient, Signals New Uptrend for Bitcoin

The company stated that narrowing credit interest spreads reduced refinancing costs, which offset the negative impacts, particularly from tariffs.

In addition, the easing of financing conditions and the increased efficiency of businesses using artificial intelligence create a solid foundation for risky assets.

According to Matrixport’s report, narrowing spreads historically have often coincided with strong performance in stocks and Bitcoin, so the firm predicts the current market rally could continue.

Meanwhile, the report noted that inflation remains the biggest risk. While inflation is still running above target, Matrixport’s models predict that rates will fall below 2% within the next few quarters, prompting the Fed to embark on a more prolonged monetary easing cycle.

This expectation differs from the general market consensus, as many analysts believe fiscal policy easing and de-globalization will keep inflation high.

Despite this, the likelihood of inflation exceeding 3% is low, driven by falling energy and housing costs. Matrixport noted that while the primary catalyst for Bitcoin’s next rally remains unclear, a new upward trend has begun.

*This is not investment advice.

