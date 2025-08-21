Crypto Founder Ordered to Pay $228 Million over Fake AI Ponzi Scheme

EminiFX founder Eddy Alexandre just lost a court battle over his fake AI exchange scam and must pay $228 million to his creditors. This represents the climax of a two-year legal battle.

Several of EminiFX’s tactics are still notorious in 2025. He used fake promises of AI to lure investors, targeting NYC’s immigrant populations. Both these methods are in use today.

EminiFX’s Fake AI Scam

Crypto crime may be at an epidemic level right now, but major frauds from the past also tend to pop back up.

Two years ago, EminiFX founder Eddy Alexandre was sentenced to prison for commodities fraud. Today, the CFTC won another victory over EminiFX, ordering Alexandre to pay a massive fine for the scam:

EminiFX was ostensibly a CEX and forex business, but its real scam proved somewhat ahead of its time. Alexandre claimed that the platform used a sophisticated AI protocol to double investor yields.

In reality, the business was a Ponzi scheme, using future investments to keep early adopters on the hook.

A Scheme Ahead of Its Time

Several of EminiFX’s scam tactics are much more common now. In 2025, AI-powered tools are enabling many scams, with AI-generated code used to drain wallets and sophisticated deepfakes facilitating social engineering.

Alexandre used the promise of AI as a confidence scam, but the technology wasn’t a core component. Apparently, he didn’t use AI at all, spending investor money on personal bills and risky trades that lost $49 million.

Additionally, EminiFX specifically targeted Haitian-Americans in New York City to invest in the scam. Today, NYC’s immigrant populations are a frequent target of organized scammers, who run social media campaigns to attract low-information victims.

These tactics may be common in the scam world now, but EminiFX is finished. The US government has a diminished capacity to pursue crypto criminals, but the CFTC can still score big wins.

In addition to his ongoing prison sentence, Alexandre will have to refund $248 million of investor money. He’s also been ordered to pay $15 million in fines, but his reimbursements will count towards this total. Apparently, this latter fine is insurance; he’ll be criminally liable if he can’t pay this penalty.

There’s an ongoing battle against a new generation of crypto criminals, but justice was done in this instance.

