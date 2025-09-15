Crypto Fund by Matrixport Seeks FCA Nod for U.K. Distribution

TLDR

Matrixport Asset Management AG has applied for FCA registration to market its crypto fund in the United Kingdom.

The registration would allow the crypto fund to be offered to institutional investors under a private placement structure.

This marks the first time the Swiss-based crypto fund is being introduced outside of its home market.

The crypto fund tracks the Crypto Market Index 10 which includes major assets like Bitcoin Ethereum Ripple and Solana.

The fund is regulated in Switzerland by FINMA and offers a traditional fund structure with asset segregation.

Crypto Fund Targets U.K Institutional Market

Matrixport Asset Management AG has registered its crypto fund for marketing with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom. This registration would allow the fund to operate under a private placement regime for institutional investors. Matrixport Advisors Limited will handle the U.K distribution of the crypto fund.

The fund’s expansion comes after its earlier approval by FINMA, Switzerland’s financial regulator, where it was originally launched in 2021. It was the first regulated crypto fund in Switzerland and offered a fully compliant investment structure. The move to the U.K highlights Matrixport’s intention to extend its global reach.

Cynthia Wu, COO of Matrixport Group, emphasized the importance of regulatory compliance in this expansion. “This registration marks a milestone in our plan to offer secure and compliant digital asset solutions,” Wu said. The company aims to provide regulated access to digital assets for professional investors in the U.K.

Crypto Market Index Fund Tracks Top Coins

The crypto fund tracks the Crypto Market Index 10 (CMI10), published by the SIX Swiss Exchange. The index includes ten of the most liquid and largest crypto assets by market capitalization. Assets in the index include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Solana.

This benchmark ensures that the crypto fund remains diversified and responsive to market performance. Each asset in the index is weighted based on its relative market cap. The index methodology enhances transparency and reflects the evolving nature of the crypto asset class.

Matrixport designed the crypto fund to serve as a professionally managed portfolio solution. It offers asset segregation and investor protection under regulatory supervision. Unlike ETPs or ETNs, the crypto fund functions within a traditional fund structure.

Matrixport’s European Strategy Strengthens

Matrixport acquired Crypto Finance Asset Management AG in 2024 and renamed it to Matrixport Asset Management AG. The acquisition aligned with its strategy to develop institutional-grade digital asset investment solutions. The crypto fund is now its flagship offering for regulated markets.

The U.K entry follows Matrixport’s goal of expanding in key European jurisdictions. The company plans to meet growing demand for secure and compliant crypto fund exposure. With its FCA registration, Matrixport demonstrates its intent to align with U.K regulatory standards.

The firm continues to prioritize investor safety, operational transparency, and strong governance. This move will support institutional adoption of the crypto fund in a structured and cost-efficient manner.

