ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Crypto Funding Slows, but RWA, Stablecoin Startups Draw Capital appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Although digital assets continue to attract record interest from institutional investors, traditional banks and corporations, venture capital activity in the sector has slowed notably since the first quarter. Galaxy Research’s latest VC report showed that crypto and blockchain startups raised a total of $1.97 billion across 378 deals in the second quarter. That represents a 59% decline in funding and a 15% drop in deal count compared to the previous quarter. According to Galaxy, it was the second-lowest quarterly total since Q4 2020. Researchers observed that the long-term correlation between Bitcoin’s (BTC) price and venture capital investment in the sector has broken down and is “struggling to recover.” According to Galaxy, this disconnect stems from a combination of waning interest among venture capitalists and market narratives that increasingly prioritize Bitcoin accumulation over other investments. Crypto-focused venture capital has yet to fully reclaim its 2021 highs. Source: Galaxy Research Meanwhile, data from Insights4VC suggests a shift in capital flows. Digital asset treasury companies — vehicles raising funds primarily to purchase cryptocurrencies — have attracted the lion’s share of investment this year, pulling in $15 billion through Aug. 21 to build their holdings of Bitcoin, Ether (ETH) and other tokens. The divergence between treasuries accumulating crypto and startups seeking venture funding reflects a changing investor mindset. More backers are demanding clearer paths to revenue and sustainable business models, according to Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise, a crypto exchange-traded fund provider.  Source: Hunter Horsley Against this backdrop, this month’s VC Roundup examines some of the most notable funding rounds in onchain finance, real-world assets (RWAs) and stablecoin infrastructure. Related: VC Roundup: VCs fuel energy tokenization, AI datachains, programmable credit Mavryk raises $10 million to advance institutional RWA tokenization Layer-1 blockchain Mavryk Network has secured $10 million in new funding in a round led… The post Crypto Funding Slows, but RWA, Stablecoin Startups Draw Capital appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Although digital assets continue to attract record interest from institutional investors, traditional banks and corporations, venture capital activity in the sector has slowed notably since the first quarter. Galaxy Research’s latest VC report showed that crypto and blockchain startups raised a total of $1.97 billion across 378 deals in the second quarter. That represents a 59% decline in funding and a 15% drop in deal count compared to the previous quarter. According to Galaxy, it was the second-lowest quarterly total since Q4 2020. Researchers observed that the long-term correlation between Bitcoin’s (BTC) price and venture capital investment in the sector has broken down and is “struggling to recover.” According to Galaxy, this disconnect stems from a combination of waning interest among venture capitalists and market narratives that increasingly prioritize Bitcoin accumulation over other investments. Crypto-focused venture capital has yet to fully reclaim its 2021 highs. Source: Galaxy Research Meanwhile, data from Insights4VC suggests a shift in capital flows. Digital asset treasury companies — vehicles raising funds primarily to purchase cryptocurrencies — have attracted the lion’s share of investment this year, pulling in $15 billion through Aug. 21 to build their holdings of Bitcoin, Ether (ETH) and other tokens. The divergence between treasuries accumulating crypto and startups seeking venture funding reflects a changing investor mindset. More backers are demanding clearer paths to revenue and sustainable business models, according to Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise, a crypto exchange-traded fund provider.  Source: Hunter Horsley Against this backdrop, this month’s VC Roundup examines some of the most notable funding rounds in onchain finance, real-world assets (RWAs) and stablecoin infrastructure. Related: VC Roundup: VCs fuel energy tokenization, AI datachains, programmable credit Mavryk raises $10 million to advance institutional RWA tokenization Layer-1 blockchain Mavryk Network has secured $10 million in new funding in a round led…

Crypto Funding Slows, but RWA, Stablecoin Startups Draw Capital

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 15:11
Allo
RWA$0.004172-2.20%
COM
COM$0.005181-0.40%
VinuChain
VC$0.002537-2.19%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000006--%

Although digital assets continue to attract record interest from institutional investors, traditional banks and corporations, venture capital activity in the sector has slowed notably since the first quarter.

Galaxy Research’s latest VC report showed that crypto and blockchain startups raised a total of $1.97 billion across 378 deals in the second quarter. That represents a 59% decline in funding and a 15% drop in deal count compared to the previous quarter. According to Galaxy, it was the second-lowest quarterly total since Q4 2020.

Researchers observed that the long-term correlation between Bitcoin’s (BTC) price and venture capital investment in the sector has broken down and is “struggling to recover.”

According to Galaxy, this disconnect stems from a combination of waning interest among venture capitalists and market narratives that increasingly prioritize Bitcoin accumulation over other investments.

Crypto-focused venture capital has yet to fully reclaim its 2021 highs. Source: Galaxy Research

Meanwhile, data from Insights4VC suggests a shift in capital flows. Digital asset treasury companies — vehicles raising funds primarily to purchase cryptocurrencies — have attracted the lion’s share of investment this year, pulling in $15 billion through Aug. 21 to build their holdings of Bitcoin, Ether (ETH) and other tokens.

The divergence between treasuries accumulating crypto and startups seeking venture funding reflects a changing investor mindset. More backers are demanding clearer paths to revenue and sustainable business models, according to Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise, a crypto exchange-traded fund provider. 

Source: Hunter Horsley

Against this backdrop, this month’s VC Roundup examines some of the most notable funding rounds in onchain finance, real-world assets (RWAs) and stablecoin infrastructure.

Related: VC Roundup: VCs fuel energy tokenization, AI datachains, programmable credit

Mavryk raises $10 million to advance institutional RWA tokenization

Layer-1 blockchain Mavryk Network has secured $10 million in new funding in a round led by Multibank Group, as it works to expand institutional access to tokenized RWAs.

The investment forms part of a broader partnership between Mavryk and Multibank aimed at tokenizing more than $10 billion worth of properties in the United Arab Emirates — one of the largest RWA tokenization initiatives globally.

This latest raise follows Mavryk’s $5 million funding round earlier this year, which included backing from Ghaf Capital, Big Brain, MetaVest Capital, Collective Ventures and others, as reported by Cointelegraph’s VC Roundup.

Related: Dubai won the real estate tokenization play

Grvt closes $19 million Series A round

Grvt, a hybrid cryptocurrency exchange focused on privacy-preserving onchain finance, has raised $19 million in a Series A round co-led by ZKsync, Further Ventures and EigenCloud, among others.

Built on ZKsync technology, Grvt is developing privacy-focused infrastructure for onchain investment and trading. The company said the capital will support the expansion of its product suite, including crosschain applications, options markets and RWAs.

Grvt has recently seen growing trading activity, processing over $922 million in perpetual futures volume in the past 24 hours, according to DefiLlama.

Stablecore secures $20 million to help banks, credit unions adopt stablecoins

Stablecore, a stablecoin infrastructure platform serving credit unions and regional banks, has raised $20 million in a seed round led by Norwest, with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Crql, BankTech Ventures and others.

The company is developing a “digital asset core” platform designed to integrate various components of cryptocurrency services, enabling smaller financial institutions to more easily accept, manage and deploy stablecoins.

Stablecore cited the recent passage of the US GENIUS Act marks a major step forward for the industry and could accelerate stablecoin adoption among traditional financial institutions.

The raise comes as the total stablecoin market capitalization surpassed $300 billion for the first time, underscoring growing interest in the sector.

The supply of stablecoins in circulation has surged over the past year. Source: DefiLlama

Related: Synthetic tokens see a comeback as stablecoins market cap climbs

Plural raises over $7 million to build ‘electron economy’ for real-world energy assets

Plural, a financial infrastructure platform bridging real-world energy assets with digital markets, has raised $7.13 million in a seed round led by Paradigm, with participation from Maven11, Volt Capital and Neoclassic Capital.

The company leverages tokenization and smart contracts to give investors access to high-yield energy assets such as solar farms, battery storage systems and data centers. Plural says more than $300 million in distributed solar and battery assets are currently available for investment on its platform.

The funding comes as global electricity demand from data centers surges, driven by the expansion of AI and cloud infrastructure, intensifying the need for renewable and decentralized energy sources beyond the traditional power grid.

Magazine: Thailand’s ‘Big Secret’ crypto hack, Chinese developer’s RWA tokens: Asia Express

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/crypto-vc-funding-decline-q2-2025-bitcoin-treasuries-shift?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1657-6.17%
MANTRA
OM$0.09264-4.99%
OP
OP$0.3608-5.67%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.006677-11.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.007125-18.26%
Movement
MOVE$0.05293-15.81%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:42
Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

The post Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s (SOL) latest rally has attracted investors from all over, but the bigger story for vision-minded investors is where the next surges of life-altering returns are heading.  As Solana continues to see high levels of ecosystem usage and network utilization, the stage is slowly being set for Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  MUTM is priced at $0.035 in its fast-growing presale. Price appreciation of 14.3% is what the investors are going to anticipate in the next phase. Over $15.85 million has been raised as the presale keeps gaining momentum. Unlike the majority of the tokens surfing short-term waves of hype, Mutuum Finance is becoming a utility-focused choice with more value potential and therefore an increasingly better option for investors looking for more than price action alone. Solana Maintains Gains Near $234 As Speculation Persists Solana (SOL) is trading at $234.08 currently, holding its 24hr range around $234.42 to $248.19 as it illustrates the recent trend. The token has recorded strong seven-day gains of nearly 13%, far exceeding most of its peers, as it is supported by rising volume and institutional buying. Resistance is at $250-$260, and support appears to be at $220-$230, and thus these are significant levels for potential breakout or pullback.  However, new DeFi crypto Mutuum Finance, is being considered by market watchers to have more upside potential, being still in presale.  Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is currently in Presale Stage 6 and offering tokens for $0.035. Presale has been going on very fast, and investors have raised over $15.85 million. The project also looks forward to a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain for convenient payments and as a keeper of long-term value. Mutuum Finance is a dual-lending, multi-purpose DeFi platform that benefits borrowers and lenders alike. It provides the network to retail as well as…
NEAR
NEAR$1.886-6.63%
Waves
WAVES$0.6656-8.73%
Solana
SOL$161.28-8.53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:23

Trending News

More

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs extend outflows with $327m as market slides lower

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,951.99
$103,951.99$103,951.99

-1.69%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,505.36
$3,505.36$3,505.36

-2.32%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.50
$161.50$161.50

-3.14%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2694
$2.2694$2.2694

-2.47%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16470
$0.16470$0.16470

-1.35%