ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Cryptocurrency markets experienced significant outflows last week amid cautious comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell regarding future monetary policy adjustments. Despite a rate cut on Wednesday, Powell’s statements that another rate cut in December is “not a foregone conclusion,” combined with limited economic data due to the ongoing government shutdown, created uncertainty among investors, [...]Cryptocurrency markets experienced significant outflows last week amid cautious comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell regarding future monetary policy adjustments. Despite a rate cut on Wednesday, Powell’s statements that another rate cut in December is “not a foregone conclusion,” combined with limited economic data due to the ongoing government shutdown, created uncertainty among investors, [...]

Crypto Funds Lose $360M Amid Rising Solana ETF Investments

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/11/04 01:43
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12401+2.95%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007673+0.89%
Crypto Funds Lose $360m Amid Rising Solana Etf Investments

Cryptocurrency markets experienced significant outflows last week amid cautious comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell regarding future monetary policy adjustments. Despite a rate cut on Wednesday, Powell’s statements that another rate cut in December is “not a foregone conclusion,” combined with limited economic data due to the ongoing government shutdown, created uncertainty among investors, leading to substantial withdrawals from crypto investment products.

  • Last week, crypto investment funds saw $360 million in withdrawals amid Federal Reserve cautiousness.
  • Most outflows originated from the US, with Bitcoin ETFs experiencing $946 million in redemptions.
  • Solana attracted a record $421 million in inflows driven by new ETF launches, highlighting investor interest in staking assets.
  • Ethereum saw $57.6 million in inflows, but overall sentiment remained mixed.
  • New Solana staking ETF (BSOL) launched with $222.8 million in seed assets, indicating institutional demand for Solana-focused products.

Crypto investment products recorded $360 million in outflows last week as sentiment shifted following remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. While a rate cut was implemented on Wednesday, Powell’s remark that further cuts are “not a foregone conclusion” unsettled markets. The lack of recent economic data due to the government shutdown further amplified uncertainty, contributing to the widespread sell-off, according to CoinShares’ report.

US markets bore the brunt, with nearly half a billion dollars—$439 million—flown out of digital asset funds. Bitcoin-focused ETFs were particularly hard-hit, accounting for $946 million in redemptions. Despite this, some assets defied the trend; Solana experienced a notable $421 million influx, its second largest ever, driven by strong demand for newly launched US ETFs and a rising appetite for staking products, which lifted year-to-date inflows to $3.3 billion.

Weekly crypto asset flows. Source: CoinShares

Ethereum, another focal point of recent flows, saw $57.6 million in inflows. However, traders showed mixed signals, reflecting ongoing uncertainty about its near-term prospects. Meanwhile, the previous week saw substantial inflows totaling $921 million, primarily fueled by optimism following lower-than-expected CPI data released late October, which suggested a possibly less aggressive monetary tightening path.

New Solana Staking ETF

Last Tuesday, Bitwise announced the launch of its Solana Staking ETF (BSOL), which quickly amassed $222.8 million in seed assets, signaling strong institutional interest in Solana investment vehicles. The ETF provides direct exposure to Solana (SOL) with an estimated annual yield of around 7% from on-chain staking rewards.

By week’s end, spot Solana ETFs had recorded four consecutive days of inflows, adding $44.48 million, a reflection of growing investor appetite for staking yields and a broader “capital rotation” away from traditional assets into blockchain-based yield opportunities, according to Vincent Liu, CIO at Kronos Research. Despite the inflows, SOL’s price has recently declined over 9% in the past 24 hours and around 26% over the past month, trading near $166 as per CoinGecko data.

Solana, Ethereum ETF, Bitcoin ETF, ETFSolana price chart. Source: CoinGecko

Overall, the latest market movements underscore continuing investor shifts toward staking assets and DeFi products, amid broader uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment. As crypto markets remain sensitive to Federal Reserve policy signals, institutional developments like the launch of Solana ETFs indicate a growing appetite for blockchain-based yields, even as prices fluctuate.

This article was originally published as Crypto Funds Lose $360M Amid Rising Solana ETF Investments on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01288+1.01%
Union
U$0.006191-0.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004708-7.14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1922-1.28%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014891+4.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00

Trending News

More

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,869.89
$105,869.89$105,869.89

+0.77%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,550.09
$3,550.09$3,550.09

+0.86%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5479
$2.5479$2.5479

+0.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.94
$166.94$166.94

+0.39%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17937
$0.17937$0.17937

+0.07%