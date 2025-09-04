Crypto gaming studio GLHF completes $2.3 million in funding, led by 1confirmation

PANews reported on September 4 that according to Techfundingnews, the crypto-native game studio GLHF announced that it has completed a US$2.3 million financing round, led by 1confirmation and participated by some angel investors from the crypto field. The new funds are intended to be used to expand the scale of its flagship crypto game Gigaverse and develop new game features.
According to reports, Gigaverse is a cryptocurrency role-playing game (RPG) with more than 75,000 paying users, revenue of $4.5 million, and more than $9 million in peer-to-peer transactions in its customized in-game marketplace.
