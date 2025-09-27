The post Crypto Growth Puts Financial Stability at Risk in Emerging Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 27 September 2025 | 13:20 Moody’s has warned that the rapid spread of cryptocurrencies in developing nations could weaken governments’ control over their own financial systems. In a new report, the credit rating agency said digital assets are no longer confined to speculative investing but are increasingly being used for day-to-day savings and remittances. The rise of dollar-pegged stablecoins is of particular concern. Moody’s said their growing use in pricing and payments risks undermining local currencies and could replicate the effects of dollarization without official oversight. This shift may disrupt central banks’ ability to guide monetary policy, while also reducing transparency for regulators. The agency also pointed to capital flight as a mounting issue. With anonymous wallets and offshore exchanges, individuals in fragile economies now have easier ways to move wealth abroad, putting pressure on exchange rates and financial stability. Emerging markets in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America have seen the fastest uptake of crypto, fueled by inflation, currency volatility, and limited access to traditional banking. By contrast, adoption in wealthier economies is being driven by institutional investors and clearer regulations. Moody’s estimates that more than half a billion people will be using cryptocurrencies globally by 2024, reflecting double-digit annual growth. The report frames this as both an opportunity for innovation and a challenge to sovereign monetary systems struggling to retain control. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in… The post Crypto Growth Puts Financial Stability at Risk in Emerging Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 27 September 2025 | 13:20 Moody’s has warned that the rapid spread of cryptocurrencies in developing nations could weaken governments’ control over their own financial systems. In a new report, the credit rating agency said digital assets are no longer confined to speculative investing but are increasingly being used for day-to-day savings and remittances. The rise of dollar-pegged stablecoins is of particular concern. Moody’s said their growing use in pricing and payments risks undermining local currencies and could replicate the effects of dollarization without official oversight. This shift may disrupt central banks’ ability to guide monetary policy, while also reducing transparency for regulators. The agency also pointed to capital flight as a mounting issue. With anonymous wallets and offshore exchanges, individuals in fragile economies now have easier ways to move wealth abroad, putting pressure on exchange rates and financial stability. Emerging markets in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America have seen the fastest uptake of crypto, fueled by inflation, currency volatility, and limited access to traditional banking. By contrast, adoption in wealthier economies is being driven by institutional investors and clearer regulations. Moody’s estimates that more than half a billion people will be using cryptocurrencies globally by 2024, reflecting double-digit annual growth. The report frames this as both an opportunity for innovation and a challenge to sovereign monetary systems struggling to retain control. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in…

Crypto Growth Puts Financial Stability at Risk in Emerging Markets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 18:28
Fintech
  27 September 2025
  13:20

Moody’s has warned that the rapid spread of cryptocurrencies in developing nations could weaken governments’ control over their own financial systems.

In a new report, the credit rating agency said digital assets are no longer confined to speculative investing but are increasingly being used for day-to-day savings and remittances.

The rise of dollar-pegged stablecoins is of particular concern. Moody’s said their growing use in pricing and payments risks undermining local currencies and could replicate the effects of dollarization without official oversight. This shift may disrupt central banks’ ability to guide monetary policy, while also reducing transparency for regulators.

The agency also pointed to capital flight as a mounting issue. With anonymous wallets and offshore exchanges, individuals in fragile economies now have easier ways to move wealth abroad, putting pressure on exchange rates and financial stability.

Emerging markets in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America have seen the fastest uptake of crypto, fueled by inflation, currency volatility, and limited access to traditional banking. By contrast, adoption in wealthier economies is being driven by institutional investors and clearer regulations.

Moody’s estimates that more than half a billion people will be using cryptocurrencies globally by 2024, reflecting double-digit annual growth. The report frames this as both an opportunity for innovation and a challenge to sovereign monetary systems struggling to retain control.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

