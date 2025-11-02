Crypto Hack Losses Fall 85% in October 2025 Despite Growing Threats

TLDR

Crypto hack losses in October 2025 fell to $18.18M, a 85.7% drop from September.

October Major losses in October came from Garden Finance, Typus Finance, and Abracadabra.

Experts warn North Korea-linked groups are evolving new attack strategies.

Despite October’s low losses, blockchain security threats continue to grow.

The cryptocurrency market saw a major improvement in security during October 2025. According to data from PeckShield, the total losses from hacks and exploits dropped by an impressive 85.7% compared to September, reaching only $18.18 million across 15 incidents. Despite the decrease in reported breaches, cybersecurity experts caution that the threat landscape continues to evolve, with new attack methods emerging.

October Sees Remarkable Decline in Crypto Hack Losses

The crypto industry experienced its lowest monthly losses in 2025, marking a significant reduction in hacking activity. PeckShield’s data revealed that only $18.18 million was stolen in October, down from $127.06 million in September. This reduction marks an 85.7% decrease in the total value lost.

Several key incidents accounted for the majority of these losses. The most significant attack occurred on Garden Finance, where more than $10 million was exploited. Typus Finance and Abracadabra were also targeted, with losses amounting to $3.4 million and $1.8 million, respectively. These incidents made up nearly all the stolen funds for the month.

Without the late-month breach at Garden Finance, which accounted for a large portion of the losses, the overall figure for October would have been closer to $7.18 million. This would have been the lowest monthly loss since early 2023.

Major Crypto Breaches in October 2025

Garden Finance, a Bitcoin peer-to-peer protocol, faced a significant breach in the final days of October. The exploit, which compromised one of its solvers, led to the theft of over $10 million. While the attack only affected the solver’s inventory, it caused a notable spike in the month’s overall losses.

Typus Finance, a yield platform built on the Sui blockchain, was also targeted. On October 15, the platform fell victim to an oracle manipulation attack, resulting in the loss of $3.4 million from its liquidity pools. Investigations later revealed that the exploit was connected to a flaw in one of Typus Finance’s TLP contracts. The attack led to a significant 35% drop in the platform’s native token price.

Abracadabra, a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platform, experienced its third hack since its launch. The exploit resulted in a loss of approximately $1.8 million in MIM stablecoins. This breach occurred due to hackers bypassing solvency checks through a smart contract vulnerability.

Growing Cybersecurity Risks in the Crypto Sector

While the drop in losses is encouraging, experts warn that the evolving tactics of cybercriminals present ongoing risks to the cryptocurrency ecosystem. State-sponsored groups, particularly those linked to North Korea, are reportedly experimenting with new ways to infiltrate blockchain networks.

One alarming tactic being used is the embedding of malicious code directly into blockchain networks. This method could potentially bypass traditional security measures, which could introduce new challenges for decentralized platforms. Experts suggest that this could lead to an increase in targeted attacks on critical blockchain infrastructure in the coming months.

“The shift towards embedding malicious code directly into blockchain networks marks a new phase in crypto cyberwarfare,” said a cybersecurity analyst. “As protocols strengthen their defenses, attackers are finding new ways to exploit vulnerabilities in the system.”

Looking Ahead What the Future Holds for Crypto Security

Although October’s improved security figures offer a brief respite for the crypto market, experts remain cautious. The cryptocurrency sector continues to face the ongoing challenge of staying ahead of increasingly sophisticated attacks. As the technology behind blockchain and decentralized finance evolves, so too do the methods used by malicious actors.

Despite the decrease in losses for October, industry experts stress the importance of continued vigilance and investment in security measures. The threat of new and evolving attack strategies means that the calm in October may only be temporary. The market must remain proactive in addressing emerging risks to ensure long-term security.

