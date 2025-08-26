Crypto influencer John Wang joins Kalshi as Head of Crypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 01:18
Threshold
T$0.01601-4.41%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001634-5.87%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01614+0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019578-4.55%
SEED
SEED$0.001037+0.19%

Key Takeaways

  • John Wang joins Kalshi as Head of Crypto to lead new crypto market development and blockchain initiatives.
  • Kalshi aims to expand its prediction markets platform through partnerships with major brokers and extended fintech integrations.

Prediction marketplace Kalshi has appointed crypto entrepreneur and influencer John Wang as the company’s Head of Crypto.

Wang, known for his work in DeFi and blockchain product development, will focus on developing new crypto markets, expanding the network of developers, partners, and contributors building on Kalshi, and leading the platform’s on-chain initiatives.

Wang, the former President of Penn Blockchain, said he joined Kalshi to fully pursue his passion for prediction market trading and because he believes Kalshi is uniquely positioned to bring these markets into the mainstream as a trusted financial infrastructure.

In June, Kalshi reportedly raised $185 million in a funding round, reaching a $2 billion valuation. The investment was led by Paradigm and included Sequoia Capital and Multicoin Capital among others.

The round followed regulatory success with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which strengthened the company’s position in crypto-based prediction markets.

The platform has already established partnerships with major brokers, including Robinhood and Webull, with plans to integrate with additional trading, fintech, social, gambling, and news applications.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/crypto-markets-development-kalshi/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

AguilaTrades' BTC long position size has increased again to over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $3.63 million

AguilaTrades' BTC long position size has increased again to over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $3.63 million

PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the BTC long position of the giant whale AguilaTrades has increased again to more than US$400
Bitcoin
BTC$110,935.37-1.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09691-3.12%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0581-9.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 19:55
Share
Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07385-6.25%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0581-9.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:32
Share
Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk

Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk

PANews reported on June 19 that the pro-Israel hacker group Gonjeshke Darande announced that it had disclosed the entire source code of Nobitex, Iran's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and the relevant
Propy
PRO$0.7276-4.76%
MAY
MAY$0.04649-2.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0581-9.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 15:15
Share

Trending News

More

AguilaTrades' BTC long position size has increased again to over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $3.63 million

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

Traders Spot the Next Dogecoin: Layer Brett Poised for Kickstart Massive Meme Coin Mania