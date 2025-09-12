Crypto influencer Patricio Worthalter sold 2,000 ETH after two years of holding for a profit of over $5.3 million

According to a report by Onchain Lens on September 12th, crypto influencer Patricio Worthalter sold 2,000 ETH at $4,423 per ETH for $ 8,850,000 USDC , generating a profit of $5,370,000 during the holding period. His address currently holds 41,135 ETH , valued at approximately $183 million.
