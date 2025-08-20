Crypto insiders ramp up stock sales, nearing $1.7B in 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 21:56
DAR Open Network
D$0.03316-0.12%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000477-2.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10026+0.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021133-0.41%

This is a segment from the Empire newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Everyone is searching for top signals.

It could be that crypto is destined to forever follow the global money supply. Any sign of the bull market’s end would then be buried in macroeconomic data. Boring!

Empire is all about giving a look behind the curtain of the crypto industry. 

So let’s instead draw a more interesting correlation: how many shares crypto’s richest executives are cashing in on the way up.

First, it’s worth making one thing clear: People are allowed to make money. If any of us were in the same position, there’s no doubt that we’d be offloading our equity as markets heat up. That’s what it’s there for. 

And boy, have insiders been putting up numbers. 

Since January 1, insiders at just four publicly-traded companies in and around crypto have altogether net-sold almost $1.7 billion in company shares.

More than three-quarters of that sum was sold in the past three months alone — during bitcoin’s push from around $103,000 to over $124,000.

The chart below plots those insider stock sales (the colorful columns) against the price of bitcoin (the purple line). 

As you can see, insider sales remained relatively quiet for the first half of the year but ramped up once Circle went public in June. 

Source: Openinsider, CoinGecko

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire alone made $46.4 million by selling nearly 1.6 million shares on Circle’s second day of trade, some flowing through a trust. The stock was sold for $29.30 on average, while CRCL’s share price has since climbed past $135 — a 360% increase.

Still, that technically places Allaire in fifth position by value generated by stock sales for 2025 to date, excluding VC firms General Catalyst Group VI and Chuang Xi Capital, which cashed in $104 million and $68.2 million in shares, respectively, directly following Circle’s IPO.

As for who’s been selling the most stock in crypto, at least out of company executives, it’s Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, hands down.

Armstrong has sold $485.8 million in COIN shares so far this year through a trust, per OpenInsider data, which collates SEC filings. 

That’s nearly $85 million more than former Robinhood CEO Bhatt Baiju’s $399.7 million worth of shares, and almost $300 million more than current CEO Vlad Tenev’s $207.1 million.

Not all insiders have been strictly dumping, however. Nine execs from Strategy have actually been buying shares over the past five months or so, led by Peter L. Briger, a recently-appointed company director and former co-CEO at Fortress Investment Group. 

Briger participated in the STRC preferred stock offering in July to the tune of $19.8 million through an LLC. 

What does any of this tell us about where we’re at in the cycle? It’s obviously been hot enough for insiders to start itching for a big payday, it seems. 

Are they savvy enough to have sold the top? 

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/crypto-insiders-stock-sales-near-1-7b

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

PANews reported on June 23 that FuzzLand, a Web3 security and analysis company, recently disclosed a security incident involving the Bedrock UniBTC protocol. Officials said that a former employee used
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0813-30.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 21:09
Share
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Bitcoin (BTC) stabilizes around $113,500 at the time of writing on Wednesday after dropping 4% in the last two days. This downturn comes as the institutional demand continues to weaken, as spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw outflows exceeding $520 million on Tuesday.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,412.27-0.32%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/20 19:38
Share
Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

MetaMask, the wallet developed by Consensys and used by more than 100 million users worldwide, has just natively integrated the Tron blockchain. This long-awaited development confirms the crypto giant's expansion strategy beyond Ethereum. It follows the recent additions of Sei and Solana. L’article Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
SEI
SEI$0.3016-2.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09985-0.24%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02663+0.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 22:05
Share

Trending News

More

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

BNB Price Set for Upside as TVL Reaches $13.4B and 14M Addresses Active

Swap LUKSO (LYX) on StealthEX: The Blockchain for the New Creative Economy Is Now More Accessible than Ever