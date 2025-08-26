Crypto investment products shed $1.4 billion last week, marking largest outflows since March

By: Fxstreet
2025/08/26 03:05
Bitcoin
BTC$109,893.15-3.17%
Ethereum
ETH$4,371.05-8.61%
  • Last week, global crypto investment products saw their largest week of outflows since March, totaling $1.43 billion.
  • Bitcoin products took the largest hit with $1 billion in outflows, while Ethereum products shed $440 million.
  • The outflows were driven by cautious sentiment prior to Fed Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole last Friday.

Crypto investment products saw their largest week of outflows since March, totaling $1.43 billion last week, led by Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Bitcoin, Ethereum lead largest outflows since March

Global crypto investment products recorded $1.43 billion in outflows last week, the largest since March, according to James Butterfill, Head of Research at CoinShares, in a Monday report.

Bitcoin products saw the largest outflows, with an exodus of $1 billion last week, while Ethereum products shed $440 million.

The sell-offs were largely driven by cautious sentiment among investors prior to Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday, noted Butterfill.

Investors' pessimism about the Fed's possible interest rate decision pushed the market downwards early in the week, with outflows reaching $2 billion. However, sentiments quickly reversed after Powell's speech hinted at the likelihood of a more dovish Fed policy stance, with Ethereum leading a market-wide recovery.

"This shift in tone was more strongly reflected in Ethereum than in Bitcoin. Ethereum saw a sharp mid-week recovery," wrote Butterfill.

Ethereum products have also netted $2.5 billion in month-to-date inflows, accounting for 26% of its total net flows this year. On the other hand, Bitcoin products have seen $1 billion in outflows month-to-date, signaling a growing shift in investor sentiment toward ETH.

Bitcoin is changing hands at $112,500, down 1.5%, while Ethereum is trading around $4,590, down 6% over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, altcoin products, including XRP, Solana and Cronos saw inflows of $25 million, $12 million, and $4.4 million, respectively, last week. Sui and Ton suffered outflows of $12.9 million and $1.5 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

The search for the best crypto to buy now is intensifying as the market steadies ahead of September. Bitcoin has kept its ground, but traders are increasingly shifting focus to altcoins that could deliver bigger gains. Among the projects drawing strong attention are Cardano (ADA), Pi Network Coin (PI), Hedera (HBAR), and the meme-powered yet […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.026-6.64%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5123-9.71%
Pi Network
PI$0.33492-4.11%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 04:56
Share
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43-6.70%
Major
MAJOR$0.15533-7.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
Share
Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase

Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase

TLDR The SEC has started a 21-day public comment period on the proposed Injective ETF from Canary. Canary submitted the Injective ETF proposal last month for a fund that would track the staked INJ asset. The SEC will decide on the next steps for the ETF up to 90 days after the filing date. The [...] The post Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase appeared first on CoinCentral.
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06041-3.69%
Injective
INJ$12.81-11.10%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/26 05:01
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase

3 Hidden Gems With Breakout Potential — MAGACOIN FINANCE Forecasted 17,500% ROI vs Cardano & XRP

Bitcoin stabilizes with triple positive support, while Ethereum volatility surges and takes over market dominance