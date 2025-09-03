Crypto Lawyer Addresses RLUSD vs. XRP Speculation

Prominent crypto lawyer and advocate John E. Deaton has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding the potential for Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin to replace the utility of XRP. Deaton has dismissed the speculation, clarifying that the two digital assets serve entirely different, yet complementary, purposes. He explained that mixing up their roles is a common …
