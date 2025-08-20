Crypto Lawyer Reveals Key Drawback with Tether’s USDT, Says Ripple’s RLUSD Is Better

Bill Morgan, the pro-XRP lawyer, is defending Ripple RLUSD stablecoin against the largest stablecoin issuer Tether, on the matter of third-party reserves. Morgan’s comments come at a time when Tether prepares for US expansion by hiring Bo Hines, the former executive director at the White House Crypto Council. The Ripple stablecoin is steadily gaining market share with a 25% surge in market cap over the past month.
Bill Morgan: RLUSD Has Better Reserve Management Than USDT
On Tuesday, Tether announced hiring Bo Hines as the company’s crypto strategic advisor with the goal of enhancing U.S. compliance. With Trump’s pro-crypto policies and the passing of the GENIUS Act last month, the USDT stablecoin issuer plans for a US expansion. Market analysts noted that Tether has successfully tackled the FUD over its reserves, now verified by investment banking firm Cantor Fitzgerald.
However, pro-XRP lawyer Bill Morgan stated that the one thing he doesn’t like about Tether is the company’s reserve management practice. Morgan pointed out that the stablecoin issuer does not use an independent third-party custodian to hold its reserves.
“To be fair there is one fact I like about Tether which is that it has never lost its peg to the dollar,” added Morgan in another message.
Paolo Ardoino’s stablecoin firm Tether has been on a strong footing recently, clocking $2.6 billion in profits during Q2 2025, while revealing its Gold and Bitcoin reserves. Furthermore, the firm also issued a total of $13.4 billion worth of USDT during the same quarter.
Ripple Stablecoin Expanding Its Market Shares
On the other hand, the Ripple stablecoin is also systematically expanding its stablecoin market share. Over the past month, its market share has grown from $527 million to $666 million, reflecting a 26% jump.Source: CoinMarketCap
The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has announced that community banks are now permitted to collaborate with stablecoin firms. This development is expected to benefit Ripple’s RLUSD, with the firm also applying for a U.S. banking license to strengthen stablecoin integration into traditional finance.
