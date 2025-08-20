Crypto Leaders Fight Back Against Bankers’ Attempt to Alter GENIUS Act

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/08/20 20:01
In a significant backlash against proposed regulations, prominent cryptocurrency groups have voiced their opposition to the STABLEGENIUS Act, a recent legislative proposal suggesting the Federal Reserve should endorse stablecoins issued only by banks. This move underscores ongoing tensions between traditional financial sectors and the burgeoning crypto industry, which thrives on a foundation of decentralization and open-source innovation.

Crypto Community’s Response

The crypto community staunchly criticizes the Stablecoin Transparency of Reserves and Uniform Safe Transactions Act of 2023, commonly referred to as the STABLEGENIUS Act. Advocacy groups including the Blockchain Association and the Chamber of Digital Commerce have expressed concerns, arguing that the act could stifle innovation and centralize a space that thrives on being open to all. Their argument centers around the idea that blockchain and related technologies offer a pivotal platform for financial inclusion and technological advancements, outside traditional banking systems.

Understanding the STABLEGENIUS Act

The STABLEGENIUS Act was introduced by Republican Representatives French Hill and Bill Huizenga. This legislative proposal insists that stablecoins could be more securely and efficiently managed if issued exclusively by banks that are already under the Federal Reserve’s supervision. The rationale is that this would safeguard the economy and consumers from potential risks associated with digital currencies, such as volatility and fraud. However, this idea has been met with resistance from various crypto groups who see it as an attempt to limit competition and innovation in the burgeoning field of cryptocurrencies, which includes DeFi, NFTs, and blockchain advancements.

Potential Impacts

Should the STABLEGENIUS Act come into force, it might indeed bolster consumer protections and ensure stability but at a significant cost to the diversity and accessibility of the stablecoin market. Such regulation might push smaller players out of the industry or discourage new startups from entering the market due to high compliance costs and complex regulatory requirements. Critics from the blockchain space believe this would harm not just the stablecoin niche but the broader crypto ecosystem, which thrives on diversity and continuous innovation.

In summary, while the STABLEGENIUS Act purports to protect users and enhance monetary stability by involving only recognized banking institutions in the issuance of stablecoins, it also poses significant challenges. The crypto community and several organizations within it are calling for a more balanced approach that allows for technological growth and market diversity without compromising on user safety and system integrity.

