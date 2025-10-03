The post Crypto LIVE News Updates : Bitcoin Price, Ethereum Price, XRP Price and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Bitcoin price today roared past $120K, up 1% in 24 hours, driving renewed crypto momentum. ETFs are fueling demand, with U.S. spot products logging $676M inflows Oct 1, while BlackRock’s IBIT nears $94B AUM. Supply remains tight post-halving, amplifying price moves. Altcoins joined the rally: BNB price hit a record $1,111 (+6.3%), and XRP price climbed 4% to $3.06, sparking talk of “altcoin season.” Macro tailwinds and the “digital gold” narrative boost sentiment, but volatility risks remain traders are urged to tread carefully.
October 3, 2025 10:25:02 UTC
XRP News Today
XRP challenges the entrenched dominance of SWIFT by removing middlemen, cutting costs, and eliminating delays. The protocol shifts financial leverage from banks and regulators to neutral technology, flattening hierarchies that enrich Western institutions. Resistance isn’t about technology—XRP works—but about power and control. Regulators and banks deploy fear-based narratives and delays to protect the existing system. Technologically and economically, XRP is superior. Politically, entrenched interests remain the only true barrier to its adoption.
October 3, 2025 10:25:02 UTC
Bitcoin News Today, BTC Mining Power Hits New Peak as Difficulty Climbs
Bitcoin’s mining difficulty surged 5% to a record 150.84T on Wednesday, its seventh straight increase, per Glassnode. The network’s hash rate has crossed one zettahash, reaching 1.05 ZH/s, underscoring unprecedented computing power securing the blockchain. While this boosts network security, it also tightens margins for miners as competition intensifies. Rising difficulty signals sustained investment in mining infrastructure, highlighting Bitcoin’s resilience even as profitability challenges grow in the face of energy costs and post-halving supply dynamics.