Crypto Market Bleeds Ahead of FOMC Meeting Minutes Today- Another Crash Or Recovery?

By: CoinGape
2025/08/20 21:45
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021133-0.41%

The crypto market tosses bulls out of the picture this week, as fear and bears take over investors’ trading decisions. Despite surpassing a $4T market cap earlier in the month and BTC’s ATH rally, the trends have completely changed today. Under the impact of which, $450M worth of liquidation position has been wiped out.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Crypto Market Crash Fuels $450M Liquidation

The Bitcoin’s slippage below $113k and the Ethereum declining to $4.2k mark resulted in a major series of liquidations in the crypto space, staining the market in red. CoinGlass data reveals the liquidation of a $450M position in the market today, affecting 122,096 traders.

In this Ethereum position leads the liquidation, losing $180.13M, followed by Bitcoin with $102.44 in liquidation. Other top altcoins, such as XRP ($17.84M), SOL ($14.92M), and DOGE ($10.91M), are also in the liquidation race, impacting global traders.

ETH, BTC anf rest altcoins faces liquidation
Source: CoinGlass, Crypto Market Liquidation Heatmap

Notably, Ethereum’s dominance in the liquidation has been consistent for the last few days, since its recent uptrend has heavily influenced investors’ trading decisions. One individual who has turned $125k into $29.6M on ETH has lost it all again with this downtrend, reports Lookonchain.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Will FED Hint Rate Cut Today As Institutional Investors Continue Sell-Off

The broader crypto market is facing a correction ahead of the FOMC Meeting Minutes release today and Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on Friday. Notably, investors are greatly cautious of their trading decisions while awaiting the Fed’s hint at potential rate cuts in September.

A shift in investors’ sentiments was also noticed as the SEC postponed the XRP ETF decision to October. Even the launched ETFs witnessed significant outflows, led by the Bitcoin spot ETF with -$121.81M net flow on August 19. Ethereum also has the same result, with $196.62M outflows.

Ethereum ETFs gets negative net flow
Source: SosoValue, Ethereum ETF Net Flow

Profit taking, whale sell-off also played a significant role. Further down, the downturn may persist if the macro events bring further bearish trends this week.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

PANews reported on June 23 that FuzzLand, a Web3 security and analysis company, recently disclosed a security incident involving the Bedrock UniBTC protocol. Officials said that a former employee used
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0813-30.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 21:09
Share
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Bitcoin (BTC) stabilizes around $113,500 at the time of writing on Wednesday after dropping 4% in the last two days. This downturn comes as the institutional demand continues to weaken, as spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw outflows exceeding $520 million on Tuesday.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,412.27-0.32%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/20 19:38
Share
Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

MetaMask, the wallet developed by Consensys and used by more than 100 million users worldwide, has just natively integrated the Tron blockchain. This long-awaited development confirms the crypto giant's expansion strategy beyond Ethereum. It follows the recent additions of Sei and Solana. L’article Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
SEI
SEI$0.3016-2.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09985-0.24%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02663+0.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 22:05
Share

Trending News

More

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

BNB Price Set for Upside as TVL Reaches $13.4B and 14M Addresses Active

Swap LUKSO (LYX) on StealthEX: The Blockchain for the New Creative Economy Is Now More Accessible than Ever