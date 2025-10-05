Crypto Market Cap Claims $4.27T as Bitcoin Hits New ATH at $125,559

The crypto landscape is making continuous noteworthy progress amid Bitcoin’s ($BTC) hit to the new ATH. Thus, the total crypto market capitalization has jumped by 1.66%, reaching the $4.27T. However, the 24-hour crypto volume accounts for a 31.09% dip, claiming the $146.23B. At the same time, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index stands at 58 points, signifying a “Neutral” position while moving toward the “Greed” zone.

Bitcoin Hits $125,559.21 as New ATH While Ethereum Claims $4,558.57 Mark after 12.9% Rise

Particularly, the top crypto asset, Bitcoin ($BTC), is now trading at $125,259.07, highlighting a 2.05% increase over twenty-four hours after achieving the ATH of $125,559.21. Additionally, the market dominance of Bitcoin ($BTC) is nearly 58.5%. Similarly, Ethereum ($ETH) has jumped by 0.87% over the past 24 hours, reaching the $4,558.57 spot. Along with that, Ethereum’s market dominance has touched 12.9%.

$TSLA, $TRUMP, and $PEOPLE Lead Crypto Gainers

Apart from that, the top crypto gainers of the day include Tesla ($TSLA), PEPE ($TRUMP), and MAGA ($PEOPLE) in the prominent positions. Particularly, $TSLA has recorded a staggering 672.97% increase, placing its price at $211.05. Following that, pushed by a huge 499.13% upsurge, $TRUMP has claimed the $0.0000002113 mark. Subsequently, $PEOPLE is now changing hands at $0.000009196, led by an increase of 483.22%.

DeFi TVL Surge by 2.25%, Whereas NFT Sales Volume Dips by 7.94%

Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has also recorded a 2.25% increase, attaining the $167.087B mark. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has spiked by 1.40%, touching $44.971B. However, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, HipPoWSwap enjoys the 1st position among DeFi projects with a 14618444% rise over twenty-four hours.

On the other hand, the NFT sales volume has dropped by 7.94%, touching the $20,870,588 spot. Contrarily, the top-selling NFT collection, CryptoPunks, has seen a 59.36% expansion in its sales volume, claiming $1,706,146.

Tether Plans $200M Funding and MetaMask to Conduct $30M Reward Project

Moving on, the crypto industry has gone through many other noteworthy developments over 24 hours. In this respect, Beta Technologies, the renowned U.S. aerospace firm, has filed for an IPO amid a spike in electric aviation.

Moreover, Tether and Antalpha have planned a fundraising of $200 million to acquire the precious metal gold. Furthermore, MetaMask has confirmed a huge $30M reward project after rumors of an airdrop.