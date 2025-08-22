Crypto Market Crash Alert: Will BTC Price, ETH, XRP, Altcoins Tank on Options Expiry?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 22:10
Bitcoin
BTC$116.532,52+%3,72
Moonveil
MORE$0,10277+%2,52
XRP
XRP$3,0547+%5,91
BRC20.COM
COM$0,0219+%2,19
PAIN
PAIN$1,2968+%8,63
AgentTank
TANK$0,0010569+%1,12
Ethereum
ETH$4.772,41+%13,24

Key Insights:

  • Investors anticipate a crypto market crash as Bitcoin price could fall with 33,158 BTC options with a notional value of $3.74 billion set to expire on Deribit.
  • Ethereum price is likely to crash next week due to the monthly options expiry.
  • Bearish sentiment prevails for BTC and ETH among derivatives traders.

Crypto traders expect significant volatility as more than $4.6 billion in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP options expire on Friday. The massive profit booking could trigger a crypto market crash as investors are cautious and brace for further pullback in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, and other altcoins.

This crypto expiry will trigger selloffs leading up to the massive $14 billion monthly crypto options expiry on August 29.

Crypto Market Crash: BTC Options Expiry Sparks Speculation

Over 33,158 BTC options with a notional value of $3.74 billion to expire on Deribit on August 22. The put-call ratio of 1.24 suggests a massive bearish sentiment among derivatives traders.

Having said that, a flurry of experts anticipate a potential crypto market crash.

At the time of writing, the max pain price was $117,000. Also, Bitcoin price trading below the max paint point indicates selling pressure.

The selling pressure could plunge Bitcoin price towards $110K or lower, with $112,000 as the key support level. Matrixport predicted $112,000 as the key level to watch as the crypto investors turned extremely cautious.

Bitcoin Options Open Interest | Source: Deribit

In the last 24 hours, the put volume was higher than the call volume. The put-call ratio of 1.05 suggests traders remained bearish and bet more put options than calls.

Deribit stated that the 6-month outlook for Bitcoin turned bearish. It added that 180-day call-put skew hit -0.42, the most negative print since June 2023.

Crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe confirmed a volatile crypto market due to Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech jitters. Another popular analyst, Ali Martinez, claimed Bitcoin risks falling to $108,000 if the price breaks below $112,000 support level.

Bitcoin 12-Hour Price Chart | Source: Ali Martinez

Will Ethereum Price Lose $4,200 & Trigger Crypto Market Crash?

As Bitcoin dominance dropped, investors bet on Ethereum price to hit a new all-time high around $5,000. However, ETH price fell to $4,000 due to options expiry, CME gap, and technical chart weakness, as The Coin Republic accurately predicted.

Besides, the speculations over a potential crypto market crash has further dampened the market sentiment.

Meanwhile, 218,288 ETH options with a notional value of almost $0.94 billion are set to expire on Deribit. The put-call ratio was 0.82 at the time of writing, indicating a slightly bearish sentiment among traders.

The max pain price was $4,250, signaling high odds of a pullback as the ETH market price trades above the max pain point at the time of writing.

Ethereum Options Open Interest | Source: Deribit

In the last 24 hours, traders turned more bearish on ETH as the put-call ratio was 0.94. Ethereum price is more likely to drop next week due to the monthly options expiry, with today’s expiry setting the stage for selloffs.

According to analyst Crypto Tony, a dip to $4,000-$3,900 levels would give an opportunity to buy for the next leg up. He added that a reclaim above $4,430 to negate the bearish outlook and prices will pump.

Ethereum Weekly Price Chart | Source: Crypto Tony

BTC and ETH Price Performance

The anticipation over a potential crypto market crash was bolstered by the recent gloomy momentum of Bitcoin’s movement. This suggests that the investors are taking a pause after a robust rally in the digital assets space earlier this month.

BTC price fell nearly 1% in the past 24 hours and 5% in a week, with the price currently trading at $113,111. The 24-hour low and high were $111,986 and $113,984, respectively.

Moreover, trading volume dipped further by almost 12% in the last 24 hours, indicating a decline in interest among traders

Meanwhile, ETH price jumped 0.80% in the past 24 hours and slumped 7% in a week, with the price trading at $4,346. The intraday low and high were $4,205 and $4,336, respectively.

Trading volume has dropped 26% over the last 24 hours, indicating traders stayed away from the market amid options expiry.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/22/crypto-market-crash-alert-will-btc-price-eth-xrp-altcoins-tank-on-options-expiry/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0,001031-%0,19
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000073-%1,35
FUND
FUND$0,02282-%7,23
Share
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Share
ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

Your daily access to the back room.
Bitcoin
BTC$116.500+%3,69
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0,00973+%11,32
Share
Blockhead2025/08/22 23:42
Share
Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

A lawmaker in the Philippines has submitted a bill seeking to establish a strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) in the country.  In June, Rep. Miguel Luis R. Villafuerte introduced House Bill 421, known as the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, which proposes the establishment of a national BTC stockpile. Although the bill was introduced in June, the public only recently learned about it.  Philippines Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposalPhilippines Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposal Philippines’ Bitcoin Reserve Proposal  Notably, the bill proposed that the Philippine government should direct the country’s central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), to establish an SBR. Under the program, the BSP governor is mandated to acquire up to 2,000 BTC per year over five years, building a total reserve of 10,000 BTC.  The bill proposes that the acquisition must be transparent and strategic to minimize any potential market disruption. According to the bill, the entire 10,000 BTC will be held in a strategic reserve for a minimum of 20 years.  If the legislation is enacted, the central bank governor shall publish an annual report highlighting the progress of the SBR program throughout the 20-year holding period.  A year before the minimum holding period ends, the BSP governor shall inform Congress on whether the country should continue with the SBR program. Upon expiration of the 20-year holding period, the governor can recommend selling the Bitcoin in the reserve. However, only 10% of the total holdings can be sold over two years to prevent large sell-offs.  Rationale Behind Establishing an SBR in the Philippines  While the Philippines currently holds gold and U.S. dollar reserves, Miguel argued that establishing an SBR is crucial to safeguard the country’s financial standing and tackle its rising debt.  In the explanatory note, Rep. Miguel presented key arguments why the Philippine government should consider creating an SBR. It mentioned Bitcoin’s remarkable growth over the years, with Jerome Powell, the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, characterizing it as digital gold.  The explanatory note pointed out that Bitcoin has outperformed other financial instruments, boasting a 40% CAGR over the past five years. According to Miguel, Bitcoin’s remarkable performance coincides with President Trump’s endorsement of establishing a national Bitcoin stockpile in the United States.  He also pointed out that other countries, including El Salvador and Brazil, have established their Bitcoin Reserve initiatives. With the U.S. and other countries showing interest in Bitcoin, Miguel emphasized that the trend could trigger a wave of BTC acquisition globally. Hence, he suggests that the Philippines should also get involved in the strategic Bitcoin reserve initiative.
U
U$0,0156+%7,58
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,913+%7,03
Bitcoin
BTC$116.500+%3,69
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 22:44
Share

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of $234 million in BTC, while 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of $299 million in ETH.

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May