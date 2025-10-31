ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Crypto Market Crash: Over $1B in BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, SOL, Altcoins Liquidated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market crash on Thursday witnessed the global crypto market cap plunging over 4% to $3.65 trillion. Bitcoin price crashed below $108K and Ethereum price fell under $3,700 again. $180 billion was erased from the crypto market. Coinglass data revealed over $1.2 billion wiped out from leading crypto assets. Top altcoins such as BNB, XRP, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and TRON also saw massive profit booking. Meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and PEPE tumbled more than 6%. Crypto Market Crash Turning Big as $1.2 Billion Gets Liquidated CoinGlass data indicated over $1.2 billion in crypto liquidations, with almost 214K traders liquidated in the last 24 hours. The largest single liquidation order of BTCUSD, valued at $21.42 million, happened on Hyperliquid. This signaled that leverage-driven liquidations caused the crypto market crash again. Nearly $980 million in long positions and over $160 million in short positions were liquidated. Notably, over $150 million were liquidated in an hour. BTC, ETH, SOL, TRUMP, XRP, PUMP, ENA, DOGE, HYPE, and SUI were the most liquidated in the past 24 hours. Crypto Liquidation in 1-Hour | Source: X Institutions Selling Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Institutional investors are selling holdings in spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the United States. Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States recorded a total net outflow of $471 million, according to SoSoValue data. Notably, no inflows were recorded across all 12 Bitcoin ETFs. BlackRock’s IBIT saw $88.1 million in outflow, with Fidelity’s BTC recording the highest outflow of $164.4 million. Meanwhile, spot Ethereum ETFs saw total net outflows of $81.44 million, with BlackRock’s ETHA being the only fund to register net inflows. Spot Bitcoin ETFs Net Flows | Source: Glassnode Glassnode data revealed renewed sell pressure from TradFi investors and fading institutional demand. Today, spot Bitcoin ETFs saw more… The post Crypto Market Crash: Over $1B in BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, SOL, Altcoins Liquidated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market crash on Thursday witnessed the global crypto market cap plunging over 4% to $3.65 trillion. Bitcoin price crashed below $108K and Ethereum price fell under $3,700 again. $180 billion was erased from the crypto market. Coinglass data revealed over $1.2 billion wiped out from leading crypto assets. Top altcoins such as BNB, XRP, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and TRON also saw massive profit booking. Meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and PEPE tumbled more than 6%. Crypto Market Crash Turning Big as $1.2 Billion Gets Liquidated CoinGlass data indicated over $1.2 billion in crypto liquidations, with almost 214K traders liquidated in the last 24 hours. The largest single liquidation order of BTCUSD, valued at $21.42 million, happened on Hyperliquid. This signaled that leverage-driven liquidations caused the crypto market crash again. Nearly $980 million in long positions and over $160 million in short positions were liquidated. Notably, over $150 million were liquidated in an hour. BTC, ETH, SOL, TRUMP, XRP, PUMP, ENA, DOGE, HYPE, and SUI were the most liquidated in the past 24 hours. Crypto Liquidation in 1-Hour | Source: X Institutions Selling Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Institutional investors are selling holdings in spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the United States. Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States recorded a total net outflow of $471 million, according to SoSoValue data. Notably, no inflows were recorded across all 12 Bitcoin ETFs. BlackRock’s IBIT saw $88.1 million in outflow, with Fidelity’s BTC recording the highest outflow of $164.4 million. Meanwhile, spot Ethereum ETFs saw total net outflows of $81.44 million, with BlackRock’s ETHA being the only fund to register net inflows. Spot Bitcoin ETFs Net Flows | Source: Glassnode Glassnode data revealed renewed sell pressure from TradFi investors and fading institutional demand. Today, spot Bitcoin ETFs saw more…

Crypto Market Crash: Over $1B in BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, SOL, Altcoins Liquidated

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/31 00:36
Bitcoin
BTC$105,942.12+1.37%
Ethereum
ETH$3,559.55-0.50%
Binance Coin
BNB$988.81-1.26%
XRP
XRP$2.5472+8.91%
Solana
SOL$166.94+0.70%

The crypto market crash on Thursday witnessed the global crypto market cap plunging over 4% to $3.65 trillion. Bitcoin price crashed below $108K and Ethereum price fell under $3,700 again.

$180 billion was erased from the crypto market. Coinglass data revealed over $1.2 billion wiped out from leading crypto assets.

Top altcoins such as BNB, XRP, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and TRON also saw massive profit booking. Meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and PEPE tumbled more than 6%.

Crypto Market Crash Turning Big as $1.2 Billion Gets Liquidated

CoinGlass data indicated over $1.2 billion in crypto liquidations, with almost 214K traders liquidated in the last 24 hours.

The largest single liquidation order of BTCUSD, valued at $21.42 million, happened on Hyperliquid. This signaled that leverage-driven liquidations caused the crypto market crash again.

Nearly $980 million in long positions and over $160 million in short positions were liquidated. Notably, over $150 million were liquidated in an hour.

BTC, ETH, SOL, TRUMP, XRP, PUMP, ENA, DOGE, HYPE, and SUI were the most liquidated in the past 24 hours.

Crypto Liquidation in 1-Hour | Source: X

Institutions Selling Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

Institutional investors are selling holdings in spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the United States.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States recorded a total net outflow of $471 million, according to SoSoValue data. Notably, no inflows were recorded across all 12 Bitcoin ETFs.

BlackRock’s IBIT saw $88.1 million in outflow, with Fidelity’s BTC recording the highest outflow of $164.4 million.

Meanwhile, spot Ethereum ETFs saw total net outflows of $81.44 million, with BlackRock’s ETHA being the only fund to register net inflows.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Net Flows | Source: Glassnode

Glassnode data revealed renewed sell pressure from TradFi investors and fading institutional demand.

Today, spot Bitcoin ETFs saw more than $1 billion in trading volume within the first 30 minutes.

Moreover, the 24-hour average Coinbase premium index turned negative. This indicates that the US buyers aren’t bidding and spot Bitcoin ETF demand is waning.

Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index |Souirce: CryptoQuant

Crypto Market: Monthly Options Expiry

The crypto market is bracing for major volatility as more than $17 billion in crypto options are set to expire on Friday.

The upcoming monthly options expiry on October 30 also became a contributing factor for the BTC price crash today.

Over 72,716 BTC call option contracts and 54,945 BTC put option contracts, worth a total of $14.4 billion, will expire on Friday.

On the other hand, $2.6 billion in ETH options are set to expire the same day.

Despite President Donald Trump announcing a trade deal with China and lowering tariffs on various trades, the crypto market saw a major crash.

Experts highlighted that disappointing results from major tech companies, hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, and the prolonged government shutdown have weighed upon markets.

The US dollar index (DXY) has increased to 99.66 after news reports suggested a strong labor market. Moreover, the US 10-year Treasury yield also rose slightly to 4.087%.

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices remain under pressure, indicating that traders have turned cautious.

Bitcoin Sharpe Ratio | Source: Ali Martinez

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that Bitcoin tends to cycle between high and low risk periods.

The Sharpe Ratio indicates that a shift toward low risk now looks imminent after reaching high-risk territory.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/10/30/crypto-market-crash-over-1b-in-btc-eth-bnb-xrp-sol-altcoins-liquidated/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001226+5.14%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00261-3.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000772+0.25%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.324-1.21%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17555-1.91%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00234+13.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15107+9.43%
MemeCore
M$2.41191+1.26%
Threshold
T$0.01291-0.15%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Gamechain Collective Singapore 2025: Building Bridges In Web3 Gaming

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,942.12
$105,942.12$105,942.12

+0.84%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,559.55
$3,559.55$3,559.55

+1.13%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5472
$2.5472$2.5472

+0.71%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.94
$166.94$166.94

+0.39%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17980
$0.17980$0.17980

+0.31%