ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The crypto market crashed today, Nov. 3, as a risk-off sentiment continued and as a senior Federal Reserve official warned about interest rates in the United States. Bitcoin (BTC) price crashed to $106,000 as it neared moving into a technical…The crypto market crashed today, Nov. 3, as a risk-off sentiment continued and as a senior Federal Reserve official warned about interest rates in the United States. Bitcoin (BTC) price crashed to $106,000 as it neared moving into a technical…

Crypto market crashes as top Fed official warns on interest rates

By: Crypto.news
2025/11/04 01:45
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,895.65+2.00%

The crypto market crashed today, Nov. 3, as a risk-off sentiment continued and as a senior Federal Reserve official warned about interest rates in the United States.

Summary
  • The crypto market could crash further amid concerns about the Federal Reserve.
  • Austan Goolsbee and Jeff Schmid have warned about inflation and interest rate cuts.
  • Bitcoin has also formed a death cross and a head-and-shoulders pattern.

Bitcoin (BTC) price crashed to $106,000 as it neared moving into a technical bear market. Altcoins had a worse performance, led by top tokens like Aster, Virtuals, Aerodrome Finance, and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, which tumbled by over 15%.

Austan Goolsbee warns on inflation and interest rates

Bitcoin and most altcoins have been under pressure since the Federal Reserve delivered its interest rate decision on Wednesday last week.

In that meeting, the bank decided to slash interest rates by 0.25% as it remained concerned about the labor market, which has deteriorated in the past few months. It also said that it would end the quantitative tightening process.

Bitcoin and the crypto market dropped after the rate cut because Jerome Powell hinted that a December rate cut was not guaranteed. Since then, the odds of a rate cut in December have dropped to 67% from 96% last week.

The crypto market continued falling today as Austan Goolsbee, the head of the Chicago Fed said that he was more concerned about inflation than the labor market. He said:

Some other Federal Reserve officials have warned about inflation in the past few months, with Kansas City’s Jeff Schmid being the most vocal. In his dissent last week, he said that the labor market was balanced, economic growth steady, and inflation too high.

These statements came as a report by the Institute of Supply Management showed that the US manufacturing sector contracted for the eighth straight month.

Crypto market at risk as Bitcoin price forms a death cross 

Bitcoin price

Meanwhile, technicals suggest that Bitcoin price could be at risk of more downside, which may drag the broader crypto market.

It has already formed a death cross pattern as the 50-day and 200-day Weighted Moving Averages have crossed each other.

The coin has also formed a head-and-shoulders pattern and is about to move below the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level.

Bitcoin price has also moved below the strong, pivot, reverse level of the Murrey Math Lines tool. Therefore, the coin will likely continue falling, potentially below $100,000 as James Wynn predicted.

A strong Bitcoin price crash will drag other coins lower. In most cases, altcoins experience a deeper crash whenever Bitcoin falls.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01288+1.01%
Union
U$0.006191-0.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004708-7.14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1922-1.28%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014891+4.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00

Trending News

More

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,895.65
$105,895.65$105,895.65

+0.79%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,551.80
$3,551.80$3,551.80

+0.91%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5469
$2.5469$2.5469

+0.70%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.97
$166.97$166.97

+0.40%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17949
$0.17949$0.17949

+0.14%