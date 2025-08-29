Crypto Market Cycle Slows – Market Data Reveals Flattening Uptrend

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/29 22:00
Light
LIGHT$0.04576-20.72%
Major
MAJOR$0.15547-2.44%
BULLS
BULLS$461.33-0.45%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00751+6.07%

The crypto market is under selling pressure as Bitcoin and major altcoins retrace to key demand levels, testing the conviction of bulls. After months of volatility and sharp rallies, traders now find themselves in a critical phase where consolidation and uncertainty dominate the narrative. While short-term sentiment leans cautious, on-chain insights shed light on the broader forces shaping this cycle.

According to CryptoQuant analyst Dan, the percentage of Bitcoin held for over a year — measured by realized market cap — provides a reliable framework for understanding long-term market phases. In earlier phases of past cycles (cycles 1 and 2), this metric showed rapid growth as accumulation drove sharp surges, culminating in cycle peaks.

In contrast, the current cycle (3) paints a different picture. The slope of the uptrend has begun to flatten, reflecting a slower pace of growth and signaling that the cycle is stretching longer than in previous years. This extended rhythm has raised questions about the structural changes behind today’s market.

Bitcoin Realized Cap UTXO Age Bands | Source: CryptoQuant

Why is the crypto market cycle slowing? Analysts point to new dynamics — from the rise of spot ETFs to growing institutional participation — as potential drivers reshaping how this cycle unfolds.

Why The Crypto Market Cycle Is Slowing Down

According to CryptoQuant analyst Dan, the slowdown in the current crypto cycle is closely tied to structural shifts in the market. One of the main reasons is the introduction of spot ETFs, which have changed how capital flows into Bitcoin. The involvement of large institutions and even some nations has further altered the rhythm, extending the length of the cycle compared to previous ones. These developments have created a more mature, but slower-moving, market environment.

Another factor is the way capital rotation affects momentum. In this cycle, whenever funds begin to flow heavily into altcoins, Bitcoin’s upward momentum tends to stall. This pattern has repeated multiple times, highlighting how diversification across assets has a dampening effect on the speed of Bitcoin’s rallies. Unlike the 2023–2024 period, when Bitcoin’s dominance was clear, today’s market is showing gradual but steady capital migration into altcoins.

Looking ahead, the macro backdrop also plays a key role. A rate cut expected in September, coupled with the potential approval of spot ETFs for altcoins in October, sets the stage for renewed optimism into fall and winter 2025. From a cycle perspective, current consolidation and any further corrections could present attractive entry opportunities for investors positioning for the next leg higher.

Bulls Struggle To Hold $110K As Volatility Rises

Bitcoin is trading near $110,000 after retreating sharply from its August peak around $123,200, with the daily chart showing a decisive shift in momentum. Price action has carved out a series of lower highs and lower lows, underlining the selling pressure that has weighed on the market since mid-August.

BTC consolidates around key price level | Source: BTCUSDT chart on TradingView

The chart highlights that BTC is now sitting just above the 100-day moving average at $111,700, with the 50-day moving average at $116,500 acting as a ceiling in recent sessions. As long as Bitcoin remains below this zone, recovery attempts are likely to be capped by resistance.

The $110,000 level is proving to be a critical area of support. A confirmed breakdown here could expose BTC to further losses toward $106,000–$108,000, while the 200-day moving average near $101,100 remains a last line of defense for the broader trend.

Reclaiming $115,000 would be the first meaningful step toward regaining control. Only then could Bitcoin make another attempt to challenge the $120,000–$123,000 range. For now, however, the market remains under pressure, and whether BTC can hold $110K will likely define the short-term outlook.

Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0.005039-6.23%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 18:32
Share
South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Seoul Economy, South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay has officially launched its Korean won stablecoin business layout and has submitted 18 combined
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0721+3.44%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 08:53
Share
The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

PANews reported on August 29th that the Ethereum Foundation announced that it is optimizing the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP). As part of the transition, it has temporarily suspended public grant applications. This adjustment will buy the Foundation time to redesign its funding model, shifting its focus to strategic initiatives, from reactive to proactive, while also supporting the priorities of other teams within the Ethereum Foundation. The Foundation mentioned that it has continuously optimized its processes and improved efficiency over the past three years, but as a public grant program with limited resources and a wide coverage, the influx of applications has consumed a large portion of its time and energy, making it difficult to free up resources to explore new strategic opportunities. The Foundation will continue to fund Ethereum public products and accept applications, but will adopt a new approach, with specific details to be announced in a future announcement. The optimized focus areas and implementation path for the ESP will be announced in Q4 2025.
FUND
FUND$0.02-12.43%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05685-0.33%
Particl
PART$0.1866+0.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/29 22:11
Share

Trending News

More

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

21Shares Prepares for SEI Token ETF with SEC Application

Flare’s XRP Yield-Bearing Structure Adopted by Everything Blockchain Inc.