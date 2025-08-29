Crypto Market Displays Mixed Signals Amid Growing Volatility

The crypto sector has recorded mixed performance over the past 24 hours, while the volatility is increasing. In this respect, the crypto market capitalization has touched the 3.86T mark after a 1.30% dip.
In addition to this, the 24-hour crypto volume has also dropped by 8.09% to reach $160.05B. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index stands at 47 points, signifying “Neutral” position.
Particularly, the flagship cryptocurrency has witnessed a 1.46% decrease, reaching the $111,271.06 mark. Additionally, the market dominance of Bitcoin accounts for 57.5%. In the same vein, the leading altcoin, Ethereum ($ETH), has gone through a 2.12% plunge as its price has reached $4,472.95. Along with that, its market dominance is up to 14.0%.
Apart from that, the key crypto gainers of the day take into account CATX ($CATX), Felis ($FELIS), and Zeus ($ZEUS). Specifically, $CATX has witnessed a staggering 3748.46% rise, touching $0.000009315.
Subsequently, $FELIS has jumped by 1412.49% to reach $0.0000007040. Following that, $ZEUS has experienced a 771.26% rise, attaining the $0.00000001939 mark.
Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has seen a slight 0.33% increase, reaching $156.109B. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has surged by 0.38%, claiming the $39.919B spot. Nonetheless, in the case of 1-day TVL increase, Sablier is the top-performing DeFi project, accounting for 469% surge over twenty-four hours.
On the other hand, the non-fungible token (NFT) sales volume has slumped by 0.68%, reaching $16,682,626. However, the top-selling NFT collection, CryptoPunks, has gained a stunning 276.19% growth, touching $1,723,136.
Moving on, the crypto market has also witnessed several other influential developments over 24 hours. In this respect, Bill Pulte, the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s Director, has filed a criminal charge, accusing Lisa Cook, the Federal Reserve Governor, of orchestrating mortgage fraud.
Moreover, the Canadian company Luxfolio has disclosed its plan to raise up to $73M to broaden its Litecoin treasury. Furthermore, 21Shares has submitted a filing under the U.S. SEC to unveil spot $SEI ETF.