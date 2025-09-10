Crypto Market Exhibits Cautious Momentum Amid Slight Dip

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing cautious momentum, as indicated by the latest 24-hour data. In this respect, the cumulative crypto market capitalization has decreased by 0.05% to reach $ 3.88 trillion. However, the 24-hour crypto volume has seen a 1.61% rise to touch $147.03B. At the same time, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index stands at 43 points, denoting a “Neutral” sentiment.

Bitcoin Drops by 0.44% and Ethereum Sees 0.10% Dip

Particularly, the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin ($BTC), has witnessed a slight 0.44% decrease to reach $111,480.19 in terms of price. Along with that, its market dominance accounts for 57.3%. In addition to this, Ethereum ($ETH) has dropped by 0.10% as its price is now hovering around $4,306.10. In the meantime, its market dominance is nearly 13.4%.

$PEOPLE, $CAT, and $HOOD Lead Crypto Gainers of Day

Apart from that, the prominent crypto gainers of the day include MAGA ($PEOPLE), NOT ($CAT), and Robinhood ($HOOD) in the leading positions. Specifically, $PEOPLE has gone through a staggering 459.17% rise, reaching $0.000006333. Subsequently, $CAT is now hovering around $0.0003004 after a 434.15% increase. Following that, $HOOD has reached the $0.005300 after a 381.63% upsurge.

DeFi TVL Witnesses 0.02% Rise, While NFT Sales Volume Slumps by 18.73%

Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has recorded a minor 0.02% increase, touching the $154.024B mark. Nonetheless, the top-performing DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has dropped by 0.20%, reaching $39.652B. On the other hand, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, MiaSwap stands in the first position, accounting for a 110353% spike over twenty-four hours.

Contrary to the DeFi sector, the NFT sales volume has also plunged by 18.73%, claiming the $15,400,085 spot. Even then, the top-selling NFT collection, Courtyard, has touched $1,657,163 after a 14.69% jump.

Alt5 Sigma Removes Eric Trump, Replaces Him with Zak Folkman; $DOGE ETF Launches in U.S.

Moving on, the crypto landscape has also seen many other influential developments. In this respect, crypto entity Alt5 Sigma has replaced Eric Trump’s appointment with Zak Folkman over compliance concerns after recent filing submitted by the SEC.

Moreover, Cathie Wood has dumped Robinhood Shares while betting high on Ethereum ($ETH). The much-anticipated $DOGE ETF is launching on Thursday as the earliest U.S. Fund holding asset without any utility.