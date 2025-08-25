Crypto Market Experiences Mixed Momentum as Ethereum Reaches New ATH

The crypto sector has been showing mixed performance over the past 24 hours, while Ethereum ($ETH) has jumped to a new all-time high. The new market data indicates that the total crypto market capitalization has touched the $3.93T mark after a 1.64% dip. However, the 24-hour crypto volume has reportedly surged by 48.17% to claim the $206.49B mark. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index stands “Neutral” while accounting for 50 points.

Bitcoin Dips by 2.08% While Ethereum Spikes to New ATH of $4,950

Particularly, the flagship crypto asset has dropped by 2.08% to reach $112,735.02. In addition to this, its market dominance has also dipped to 57.2%. On the other hand, Ethereum ($ETH) has effectively attained a new all-time high price level of $4,950. However, after this, the flagship altcoin shows a 1.55% decrease while changing hands at $4,717.21. Along with that, its market dominance has also jumped to 14.5%.

$YZY, $FST, and $PENGU Lead Crypto Gainers

Simultaneously, the prominent crypto gainers take into account YZY ($YZY), Futureswap ($FST), and PENGU AI ($PENGU) in the top positions. Specifically, $YZY has spiked by a staggering 1302.02% to touch the $0.0001526 spot. Subsequently, $FST has seen a 1043.41% rise to reach $0.3359. Following that, $PENGU is hovering around $0.00001561 after a 684.33% increase.

DeFi TVL Drops by 1.36% and NFT Sales Volume Records 6.38% Decrease

Apart from that, the DeFI TVL has plunged by 1.36% to reach $159.016B. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Lido, has dropped by 1.42% to claim $41.45b. Contrarily, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, Factor stands in the top place, accounting for a 100063% growth over twenty-four hours.

Similarly, the NFT sales volume has also recorded a 6.38% slump while sitting at $17,382,746. In the same vein, the top-selling NFT collection, Courtyard, has also dropped by 4.86% to touch $1,985,436.

Metaplanet Buys $11.8M in $BTC While Strategy Founder also Hints at Potential Bitcoin Buyout

Overall, the crypto industry has also seen several notable developments over 24 hours. In this respect, Metaplanet has added up to $11.8M in Bitcoin ($BTC), raising its cumulative holdings to 18,991 $BTC.

Moreover, Chinese entities, powered by Du Jun (the co-founder of ABCDE Capital), are adopting Solana and Ethereum micro-strategies. Furthermore, Strategy’s co-founder, Michael Saylor, has again hinted at another Bitcoin buyout, signifying an unwavering confidence in the flagship cryptocurrency.