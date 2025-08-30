More than $116 million in insider-held crypto tokens are set to unlock in the first week of September, putting significant selling pressure on several key projects. These scheduled releases for team members, founders, and private investors are a critical event for traders, with tokens like Ethena (ENA) and IOTA in the spotlight.
Several other tokens, including Hivemapper (HONEY), Staika (STIK), and Spectral (SPEC), are now in focus as traders watch how these unlocks influence short-term market behavior.
Ethena (ENA) faces the bi…
The post Crypto Market Faces $116 Million Supply Shock From Token Unlocks Between Sep 1-7 appeared first on Coin Edition.