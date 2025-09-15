Crypto Market Faces Correction: Expert Predicts 15-20% Drop for XRP, SOL, DOGE

By: Coincentral
2025/09/15 15:38
  • Crypto market liquidations hit $240M as Fed rate cut approaches, with $176M from long positions.
  • Bitcoin dominance could rise back to 60% as altcoins face 15-20% correction.
  • XRP, SOL, DOGE lead the correction as Fed rate cut sparks “sell-the-news” event.
  • Analysts predict Bitcoin to fall 5-8%, while altcoins face sharper declines in coming days.

As the crypto market gears up for the Federal Reserve’s rate cut this week, experts are predicting a potential 15-20% correction for popular altcoins like XRP, SOL, and DOGE. The anticipated rate cut has sparked a “sell-the-news” event, contributing to increased market volatility. Analysts are warning of a significant drop, especially for altcoins, as the overall market liquidations have surged to $240 million.

Crypto Market Faces Pressure Ahead of Fed Rate Cut

The crypto market is currently experiencing a wave of selling pressure. This follows last week’s positive rally, with Bitcoin’s price facing resistance near $116,000. However, experts like Ted Pillows have pointed out that the upcoming Federal Reserve rate cut could cause short-term weakness in both the U.S. equities and the cryptocurrency market. The Fed’s rate decision is set for September 17, and experts are expecting its impact to be felt strongly in the days following.

Pillows emphasized that September’s “triple witching” event could add more strain to the market. Triple witching occurs when stock options, index options, and futures contracts all expire at the same time, which historically leads to volatility. “Bitcoin could see a 5-8% drop, while altcoins like XRP, DOGE, and SOL may experience declines of 15-20%,” he stated. This warning suggests that the market could continue to face downward pressure in the short term as the Fed’s actions unfold.

Liquidations Surge Amid Market Correction

As the market anticipates the Fed’s rate cut, crypto liquidations have reached $240 million, with long positions accounting for $176 million of the total. This surge in liquidations reflects growing caution among investors who are reacting to the broader economic uncertainty and the upcoming rate changes. The correction has particularly impacted altcoins, with XRP, SOL, and DOGE leading the way in the downward trend. These tokens have seen notable price drops as investors take profits ahead of potential market instability.

Despite the recent surge in altcoin market strength, marked by the Altcoin Season Index reaching 84, many analysts believe that the upcoming rate cut may stifle further growth in the short term. Some expect Bitcoin’s dominance to rise again, especially as altcoins face steeper declines.

Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Amid Altcoin Drop

While altcoins like XRP, SOL, and DOGE struggle with declines, Bitcoin has managed to maintain relative strength. The price of Bitcoin remains firm at around $116,000, showing greater resilience compared to the altcoin market. According to analysts, Bitcoin’s dominance is expected to recover, potentially reaching 60% once again, as altcoins face more significant corrections.

As the Bitcoin dominance metric shows signs of rebounding, experts predict that Bitcoin could regain its momentum. While altcoins may be struggling in the near term, some analysts believe that Bitcoin will continue to outperform in the current cycle, at least until the end of Q4 2025.

Long-Term Outlook for Altcoins and Bitcoin

While the short-term outlook for altcoins is bleak, experts are optimistic about the long-term prospects. Financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, are predicting that the Fed will implement three additional rate cuts by the end of the year. These cuts could help improve market sentiment, especially for altcoins, as they may increase investors’ risk appetite.

However, experts caution that a full-blown altcoin season might not occur immediately. Analysts predict that altcoins could outperform Bitcoin in late 2025 and early 2026, when market conditions may be more favorable for altcoins. For now, the market is likely to face more corrections as the Fed rate cut approaches and economic uncertainties persist.

