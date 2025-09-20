Crypto Market Goes Through Wider Pullback as $BTC Drops Below $116K

The cryptocurrency landscape is witnessing a massive decline, with prominent assets dipping into the red. In this respect, the total crypto market capitalization has dropped by 1.24%, reaching the $4.03T mark over the past 24 hours. In addition to this, the 24-hour crypto volume has also seen a 17.69% decrease, touching $128.07B. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index stands “Neutral,” while sitting at 48 points.

Bitcoin Slips by 1.15% and Ethereum Sees 1.84% Dip

Particularly, the top crypto asset, Bitcoin ($BTC), is now changing hands at $115,664.08. This price level indicates a 1.15% while the market dominance of Bitcoin ($BTC) stands at 57.2%. Additionally, Ethereum ($ETH) has slumped by 1.84%, attaining the $4,477.44 spot in terms of price. Along with that, $ETH’s market dominance is almost 13.4%. Reflecting the same momentum, $XRP is trading at $2.99 after a 1.84% drop.

$BRM, $Z, and $MICHI Dominate Crypto Gainers of Day

Apart from that, the top crypto gainers of the day take into account BullRun Meme ($BRM), Z ($Z), and Michi ($MICHI). Specifically, $BRM has gone through a staggering 3947.58% increase, reaching the $60.8M mark. Following that, after a 3427.86% rise, $Z’s latest price is $0.001223. Subsequently, Michi ($MICHI) is trading at $0.0003620, denoting a 2702.14% growth.

DeFi TVL Plunges by 1.65%, While NFT Sales Volume Jumps by 12.17%

Parallel to the crypto market downturn, the DeFi TVL has also recorded a 1.65% dip, reaching $160.119B. In addition to this, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has also plunged by 1.17%. However, when it comes to the daily TVL change, Brise Swap maintains its top position in the DeFi sector, accounting for a stunning 11781902312237963264% increase over twenty-four hours.

In the same vein, the NFT sales volume has also jumped by 12.17%, claiming $18,418,852 in the meantime. Additionally, the top-selling NFT collection, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), now accounts for $1,978,503, reflecting a 251.71% spike.

Coinbase Officially Integrates DeFi Lending and Grayscale Files for Dogecoin Trust’s Conversion into ETF

Moving on, the crypto industry has also experienced many notable developments over 24 hours. In this respect, the renowned crypto exchange Coinbase has integrated DeFi Lending in partnership with Morpho.

Moreover, the EU has included crypto assets in sanctions implemented against Russia, likely impacting cross-border trading. Furthermore, Grayscale has submitted a filing for the conversion of its Dogecoin Trust into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).