Crypto Market Heats Up as Corporate Bitcoin Treasuries Reach 1M – Here are the Best Cryptos to Buy

The corporate Bitcoin sector has just smashed a major milestone. Public companies now own over 1M $BTC, showing massive confidence in the growing crypto market.

Read on for three of the best cryptos to buy as institutional adoption skyrockets.

Strategy and MARA Lead the Pack

BitcoinTreasuries’s data shows that over $111B in $BTC assets are now in the hands of publicly traded companies. Leading the pack is Michael Saylor’s Strategy, with 636K $BTC. In second place, MARA Holdings has built a balance sheet of 52K $BTC.

While MARA has successfully pivoted from a mining company into the treasury world, many mining firms chose to liquidate their $BTC holdings during the 2022 bear market. Overall, there’s been a serious shift from mining to accumulation.

However, the biggest holders for $BTC continue to be exchanges and ETFs, which hold a combined 1.62M BTC.

Whether through shares in publicly traded companies or via ETFs, there’s never been more options for retail and institutional investors to increase their exposure to $BTC without holding it. That means more inflows, which is great for the crypto market as a whole.

That’s why we’ve identified three projects we think are ideally placed to capitalize on the increasing relevance of crypto as an investment asset.

Read on to find out why, andare our top picks for the best crypto to buy.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – A Solana-Based Layer-2 for Bitcoin that Adds Smart Contract Capabilities

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the upgrade that the Bitcoin network desperately needs. Institutions love $BTC because it’s a fantastic store of value, but it’s not the ideal crypto for your day-to-day needs. Its throughput is painfully slow, and the high transfer fees take a chunk out of your portfolio every time you spend it.

That’s why the Bitcoin Hyper devs are building a Layer-2 solution for the Bitcoin network that uses a Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) with ZK rollups to hypercharge payment speeds and lower transaction fees.

Once live, the Bitcoin Hyper network will let you use dApps fueled by $BTC to carry out NFT trades and crypto swaps without needing to leave the Bitcoin ecosystem.

It’s easy to use, too. Simply send your $BTC through Bitcoin Hyper’s Canonical Bridge, which will mint an equivalent amount of wrapped $BTC deposited into your account on the Layer-2. Want to withdraw? Just send your $wBTC back and receive your $BTC on the Layer-1.

The official Bitcoin Hyper token, $HYPER, keeps everything ticking over. You’ll get lower fees when you use $HYPER to trade crypto, as well as when you execute a smart contract on the Layer-2.

Holding $HYPER also gives you voting rights in the Bitcoin Hyper DAO, giving you the chance to have your say on proposals for the future of Bitcoin Hyper.

It’s a strong litmus test of the community sentiment behind the Bitcoin Hyper project, too – to date, over $14M of $HYPER has been sold in the token presale. If you act quickly, you can still pick it up for $0.012865 ahead of future price rises.

If you need a guide on how to buy Bitcoin Hyper, we’ve got you covered.

Get your $HYPER tokens today and earn up to 78% in staking rewards.

2. Snorter ($SNORT) – Sniff Out the Latest Meme Coins with this Telegram-Powered Trading Bot.

Snorter Token ($SNORT) is the presale token that powers Snorter Bot, a Solana meme coin sniping bot with an easy-to-use Telegram-based interface that trades crypto automatically on your behalf.

When you fire up Snorter, it presents you with a list of the best-performing Solana meme coins, which have all been scanned with a honeypot detection engine for rugpull indicators. So far, the Snorter project has been able to get an 85% success rate at detecting rugpulls in beta testing.

Once you have the alpha, you can choose which coins to buy and sell using automated orders. Snorter executes these for you based on the price points you pick, so you won’t have to check your phone constantly.

On release, Snorter will work with the Solana blockchain. But, according to the whitepaper, support for Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, and Base will be coming after launch.

$SNORT is the native token of Snorter Bot. Using $SNORT uncaps the daily limit on trading, while also lowering the fees you pay on your trades down to 0.85%, well below the industry average of 1%.

You’ll want to take advantage of both of these features if you intend to use Snorter’s mirrored wallet feature (exclusive to $SNORT holders), which lets you nominate a wallet for Snorter to copy. Snorter will also carry out every transaction using a sub-second RPC that makes all the difference for those trades where time matters.

The Snorter bot isn’t live yet, but you can get your hands on $SNORT cheaply while it’s still in presale. It’s currently raised over $3.7M, pushing the price up to $0.1035 ahead of a pre-Q4 2025 release. While you’re at it, you can check out our $SNORT price predictions, too.

Join the Snorter Token presale today and take home staking rewards of up to 124% per annum.

3. Ethereum ($ETH) – Smart Contract Support with the World’s Second-Largest Cryptocurrency

Ethereum is a decentralized blockchain that allows for the execution of verified on-chain code. $ETH has consistently held second place against $BTC and has also received heavy institutional investment from firms such as BitMine and SharpLink Gaming.

It’s estimated that publicly traded companies hold over 3.2M $ETH, making the total value of the treasury holdings around $14B and putting treasury dominance of $ETH at roughly 2.6%.

$ETH isn’t just appealing as an alternate crypto when $BTC value drops – it’s the token that powers an entire ecosystem of dApps, offering everything from decentralized finance to on-chain real-estate.

$ETH has just climbed back to over $4.4K and seems set to grow as $BTC faces continued price uncertainty after its recent ATH. It’s currently up 84% over the year after an early Q2 crash.

You can purchase $ETH through any major CEX or DEX.

What does Corporate Adoption mean for Crypto?

Despite uncertainty in the $BTC market at the moment, large Bitcoin holders like Strategy know the plan is to knuckle down through the low moments, DCA when $BTC falls, and reap the rewards when it rises again.

In the meantime, continued expansion of Bitcoin treasuries will open the way for retail and institutional investors to invest in $BTC, bringing more capital into the crypto space as a whole.

That bodes well for presales likeand, which are live just as more capital flows into $BTC and the meme coin space, respectively.

All crypto products are volatile. Be sure to always do your own research before investing – and only invest what you’re prepared to lose. This article is not financial advice.

Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – www.newsbtc.com/news/corporate-bitcoin-treasuries-reach-one-million-best-crypto-to-buy/