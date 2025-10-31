ExchangeDEX+
Blue Chip Blitz
Crypto Market Is Down: Smart Money Buys the Dip

By: NewsBTC
2025/10/31 23:55
What to Know:

  • The crypto market dropped to $3.59T on October 30
  • A recovery pattern is beginning to form as it climbs to $3.69T the day after
  • Crypto should still be relatively undervalued in the dip
  • We’ve identified $PEPENODE, $HYPER, and $LINK as the best altcoins to buy

The market cap for crypto fell below $3.59T on October 30, sparking concerns of a new crypto dip. However, for savvy buyers, it’s a chance to buy the best altcoins.

While Bitcoin is holding steady above $110K, the overall crypto market cap fell to $3.59T on October 30. It has since rebounded to $3.69T, adding $100B back into the crypto market.

Graph showing crypto market cap dropping on October 30th

One of the biggest losers during this decline was Pump.fun, which experienced a drop of over 20% from an intraweek high of $0.0053 to below $0.0042.

Sustaining above $110K will be key for Bitcoin to drive the broader recovery of the cryptocurrency market. If it does, we may have already seen the worst of the dip, but there’s still plenty of time to scoop up cheap crypto before the market returns to normal.

That’s why we’re taking a closer look at three altcoins we believe are undervalued at the moment. Let’s check out why PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), and Chainlink ($LINK) are the current best altcoins to buy.

1. PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) – Earn Your $PEPENODE with this World First Mine-To-Earn Meme Coin

PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) is for everyone who wants to experience the feeling of building a crypto mining empire without needing the time and money required to make a real-world server farm. It’s a virtual crypto mining simulator with its own meme coin, $PEPENODE.

Servers you buy through the PEPENODE project are all stored on-chain and passively generate $PEPENODE over time. You can access them through your own customizable virtual server room through the PEPENODE game by an in-browser interface.

Each server node you buy adds to your overall hash rate, which generates passive $PEPENODE for you over time. More expensive servers offer a better hashing rate, but you’ll need to select the right combination to maximize your investment in $PEPENODE.

The $PEPENODE token keeps the game’s economy running. While you’ll want most of your $PEPENODE invested in servers to keep your hash rate high, if you need to cash out or upgrade your servers, you can sell your nodes for a return in $PEPENODE.

The more $PEPENODE you have invested, the better your returns will be. Investing from the start gives you an advantage over later players, and the best way to ensure you have enough $PEPENODE to spend on your first server farm is with the $PEPENODE presale.

Getting to the top of the PEPENODE leaderboards could reward you with airdrops in other meme coins, including $PEPE and $FARTCOIN.

Any $PEPENODE purchased during the presale can be staked for rewards of up to 642% annually, significantly increasing your initial stack as soon as the game goes live. That’s why $PEPENODE has already raised over $2 million in presales, pushing the price to $0.0011272.

Join the PEPENODE project before the game goes live.

2. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – A Hypercharged Solana-Based Layer-2 Upgrading Bitcoin’s Capabilities

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is revolutionizing the way we perceive the Bitcoin network. It’s upgrading Bitcoin’s transaction speeds and lowering clearing fees with a Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) using zK rollups.

Buying Bitcoin is an excellent idea if you need a long-term investment asset that you won’t be trading frequently. However, if you want to make a time-sensitive $BTC transaction, you’re going to be paying excessive transaction fees – and you’ll still have to wait at least ten minutes.

However, Bitcoin Hyper aims to reduce transaction friction for Bitcoin to comparable levels with Ethereum and Solana. Instead of using Layer-1 for transactions, Bitcoin Hyper uses a separate Layer-2 with an SVM to temporarily record trades in a ledger.

These transactions are then written back to the Layer-1 when congestion is low, offloading pressure from the Bitcoin network. This Layer-2 also supports smart contracts, allowing you to use DeFi services, trade NFTs, and swap crypto with $BTC.

$HYPER is the lifeblood of the Bitcoin Hyper network. The official utility token grants you access to the Bitcoin DAO as well as exclusive features on select dApps running on the Bitcoin Hyper network.

Best of all, it reduces the fees you pay when trading crypto using Bitcoin Hyper, where you can vote on the project’s future.

The $HYPER presale is still live, having raised over $25.3M in token presales. It’s now $0.013195 per token, but if you buy now, you can lock in up to 46% in staking rewards. We’ve put together a quick ‘How to Buy Bitcoin Hyper’ guide if you need more information.

Get your $HYPER tokens today and earn up to 49% in staking rewards.

3. Chainlink ($LINK) – Bridging the Gap Between On-Chain Trust and Off-Chain Data

$LINK is the native token of Chainlink, a decentralized oracle network that enables blockchain developers to build smart contracts that securely connect with external data sources.

Developing infrastructure for Web3 is very different from working with the rest of the internet. You can assume that the data sources you’re working with are verified on-chain and thus trustworthy, but that’s not true if the data you need to process comes from off-chain sources.

Chainlink solves this problem by providing tamper-proof information provided by a decentralized network. Each Chainlink operator runs nodes that can be asked for data by other blockchain programs. The node fetches the data from the internet, which is then presented back to the chain.

If the data provided is validated by the rest of the nodes in the network, the Chainlink operator is rewarded with $LINK.

$LINK is currently trading at $17.22, representing a 45% increase over the last year. Although October was a difficult month for $LINK, it remains the 13th largest cryptocurrency by market cap at $12 billion. Additional institutional investment into $LINK could see the token jump to over $20.

For example, JPMorgan completed its first inter-chain fund transfer this year after using Chainlink to facilitate a trade between its internal Kinexys blockchain and the Ondo Finance chain. News of this boosted the coin’s value by $4 in May 2025.

You can purchase $LINK through any major CEX or DEX.

All crypto products are volatile. Be sure to always do your own research before investing – and only invest what you’re prepared to lose. This article is not financial advice.

Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/crypto-market-is-down-smart-money-buys-dip-best-altcoins/

