Crypto Market News: $312M in Token Unlocks to Hit ENA, SOL, and DOGE This Week

The crypto market is bracing for a wave of large token unlocks between November 3 and November 10, with a total value exceeding $312 million, according to data from Tokenomist. These scheduled releases could introduce short-term volatility for several altcoins as previously locked tokens enter circulation.

Major One-Time Unlocks Above $5 Million

Several tokens will experience significant one-time unlocks this week, each surpassing $5 million in value. These include:

ENA (Ethena): $63.05 million worth of tokens (2.52% of supply)

MEME: $5.22 million (5.98%)

MOVE: $3.37 million (1.82%)

BB: $3.07 million (3.85%)

RED: $1.78 million (2.40%)

SXT: $1.28 million (1.62%)

MAVIA: $1.15 million (16.92%)

The largest among these is Ethena (ENA), with over $63 million in tokens set to unlock, potentially drawing trader attention due to its relatively small circulating supply ratio.

Large Linear Unlocks to Watch

A separate set of tokens will see linear unlocks exceeding $1 million per day, spreading new supply gradually over the week. These include major names such as Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE):

SOL: $92.20 million (0.09% of supply)

TRUMP: $36.68 million (2.45%)

WLD (Worldcoin): $30.84 million (1.64%)

DOGE: $17.82 million (0.06%)

AVAX: $12.96 million (0.16%)

ASTER: $12.34 million (0.51%)

TAO: $12.17 million (0.26%)

IP: $9.84 million (0.72%)

ETHFI: $8.34 million (1.51%)

Solana’s $92 million unlock is the largest by value this week, though it represents just 0.09% of its circulating supply, suggesting limited price impact.

Market Outlook

Token unlocks often trigger short-term selling pressure, especially when the release size is large relative to circulating supply. However, the overall impact depends on market sentiment and liquidity.

With over $312 million worth of tokens entering the market in one week, the market may see increased volatility across affected assets, particularly ENA, MEME, and WLD, which have smaller liquidity bases.

If institutional and retail demand remains steady, much of this new supply could be absorbed without major disruption.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/crypto-market-news-312m-in-token-unlocks-to-hit-ena-sol-and-doge-this-week/