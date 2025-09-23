The post Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025’s Bottom, XRP: Hope for $3 Recovery Not Lost, Bitcoin Not Losing $100,000, Yet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market has entered a long-term correction period and might lose a serious portion of its valuation. Shiba Inu is getting ready to test out 2025’s bottom at around $0.00001, and Bitcoin is already eyeing $100,000 level. But in the case of Bitcoin and XRP, the correction might not aggravate and keep the overall state of the market neutral. Shiba Inu weak There are indications of weakness on Shiba Inu, which could push the token down to its lowest levels in 2025. The asset’s recent break from its long-standing symmetrical triangle structure has put it in a technical position, indicating that more losses are probably next. The 200-day EMA is still acting as strong overhead resistance, and SHIB has dropped below both its 50-day and 100-day moving averages, currently trading at about $0.00001213. SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView The failure to stay above these levels indicates that buyers are losing market control and that bearish momentum is developing. The sell-offs, volume spikes, provide additional evidence that this decline is the result of a wider change in market sentiment rather than just a low liquidity event. With little indication of a reversal, the RSI has fallen near oversold territory, indicating intense selling pressure. The most likely scenario going forward is a test of deeper levels of support. The next critical area is around $0.00001050, which might represent a new local bottom for 2025 if SHIB is unable to stabilize above $0.00001200. The possibility of SHIB starting a protracted downward trend, and possibly wiping out a large portion of its previous annual gains, would be indicated by a break below this level. The outlook for SHIB remains pessimistic, due to the lack of significant catalysts in the near future and cautious market conditions. In the coming weeks, Shiba Inu looks set to revisit,… The post Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025’s Bottom, XRP: Hope for $3 Recovery Not Lost, Bitcoin Not Losing $100,000, Yet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market has entered a long-term correction period and might lose a serious portion of its valuation. Shiba Inu is getting ready to test out 2025’s bottom at around $0.00001, and Bitcoin is already eyeing $100,000 level. But in the case of Bitcoin and XRP, the correction might not aggravate and keep the overall state of the market neutral. Shiba Inu weak There are indications of weakness on Shiba Inu, which could push the token down to its lowest levels in 2025. The asset’s recent break from its long-standing symmetrical triangle structure has put it in a technical position, indicating that more losses are probably next. The 200-day EMA is still acting as strong overhead resistance, and SHIB has dropped below both its 50-day and 100-day moving averages, currently trading at about $0.00001213. SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView The failure to stay above these levels indicates that buyers are losing market control and that bearish momentum is developing. The sell-offs, volume spikes, provide additional evidence that this decline is the result of a wider change in market sentiment rather than just a low liquidity event. With little indication of a reversal, the RSI has fallen near oversold territory, indicating intense selling pressure. The most likely scenario going forward is a test of deeper levels of support. The next critical area is around $0.00001050, which might represent a new local bottom for 2025 if SHIB is unable to stabilize above $0.00001200. The possibility of SHIB starting a protracted downward trend, and possibly wiping out a large portion of its previous annual gains, would be indicated by a break below this level. The outlook for SHIB remains pessimistic, due to the lack of significant catalysts in the near future and cautious market conditions. In the coming weeks, Shiba Inu looks set to revisit,…

Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025’s Bottom, XRP: Hope for $3 Recovery Not Lost, Bitcoin Not Losing $100,000, Yet

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 15:02

The market has entered a long-term correction period and might lose a serious portion of its valuation. Shiba Inu is getting ready to test out 2025’s bottom at around $0.00001, and Bitcoin is already eyeing $100,000 level. But in the case of Bitcoin and XRP, the correction might not aggravate and keep the overall state of the market neutral.

Shiba Inu weak

There are indications of weakness on Shiba Inu, which could push the token down to its lowest levels in 2025. The asset’s recent break from its long-standing symmetrical triangle structure has put it in a technical position, indicating that more losses are probably next. The 200-day EMA is still acting as strong overhead resistance, and SHIB has dropped below both its 50-day and 100-day moving averages, currently trading at about $0.00001213.

SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

The failure to stay above these levels indicates that buyers are losing market control and that bearish momentum is developing. The sell-offs, volume spikes, provide additional evidence that this decline is the result of a wider change in market sentiment rather than just a low liquidity event. With little indication of a reversal, the RSI has fallen near oversold territory, indicating intense selling pressure.

The most likely scenario going forward is a test of deeper levels of support. The next critical area is around $0.00001050, which might represent a new local bottom for 2025 if SHIB is unable to stabilize above $0.00001200. The possibility of SHIB starting a protracted downward trend, and possibly wiping out a large portion of its previous annual gains, would be indicated by a break below this level.

The outlook for SHIB remains pessimistic, due to the lack of significant catalysts in the near future and cautious market conditions. In the coming weeks, Shiba Inu looks set to revisit, or even set, its lowest price of 2025, unless there is a significant resurgence in buying interest or a significant shift in the general sentiment toward cryptocurrencies.

XRP: Things are not so bad

With XRP falling below its most recent support, traders are worried that the asset might be headed for even more declines. Although a breakdown is suggested by the drop below the descending resistance line, the situation may not be as clear-cut as it seems. Notwithstanding the technical flaw, a number of indicators suggest that the breakdown might be a hoax, which would allow for a speedy recovery.

XRP is currently trading close to $2.86, touching levels around the 100-day EMA, which frequently serves as strong support in trending markets, and falling below the 50-day EMA. The absence of notable exchange inflows indicates that major holders are not in a rush to sell off tokens, despite the fact that this move initially appears bearish. This lack of panic selling is a crucial indicator that the market might still level off.

XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

Volume should also be taken into account. Even though selling pressure caused XRP to crash, the activity spike was not as severe as it has been in the past during liquidation events. This gives rise to the possibility that long-term holders are still in a position to recover, while short-term traders may have been flushed out. The $2.80-$2.85 range will be critical in the future.

The token may return to its previous trading channel if XRP can swiftly regain the $2.95-$3.00 range. But failing to do so puts the market at risk of retesting deeper supports close to $2.60. Although it should not be interpreted as a clear indication of collapse, the breakdown should be handled carefully for the time being.

Bitcoin backpedaling

At $112,916, Bitcoin is clearly weak after recently retreating from the $115,000-$116,000 range. Traders are worried that the top cryptocurrency may lose its six-digit psychological threshold of $100,000 as a result of the correction. However, that risk is still far off for the time being.

BTC is consolidating on the daily chart near $111,800, just above the 100-day EMA, while the 200-day EMA is much lower at about $105,000. It would be premature to worry about a collapse below $100,000 unless Bitcoin makes a clear break below this level, which serves as a crucial long-term support zone. The difference between the 200 EMA and the current price levels indicates that Bitcoin has a significant amount of room to withstand volatility before any existential downside risks materialize.

The fact that volume has decreased during this decline suggests that there may not be strong conviction behind the selling pressure. In addition, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has cooled, hovering around 45, indicating that Bitcoin is neither overbought nor oversold. Instead of a sudden decline, this neutral momentum suggests a possible stabilization. However, the overall technical setup does have a bearish bias.

After failing to reach new highs, the market is waning, and Bitcoin might continue to face pressure as altcoins also exhibit weakness. With the 200 EMA at $105,000 serving as the make-or-break level to monitor, a further decline toward $108,000-$106,000 will put investor confidence to the test.

All things considered, Bitcoin is losing ground but is not yet in danger of crossing the $100,000 threshold. At $105,000, the structural support offers a sizable buffer. The discussion will only turn to Bitcoin losing six figures if this level fails; this is still a possibility, but not the current situation.

Source: https://u.today/crypto-market-prediction-shiba-inu-shib-to-hit-2025s-bottom-xrp-hope-for-3-recovery-not-lost

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

The post Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s market stability has been severely impacted as a wave of liquidations sweeps through, primarily due to a notable decrease in trading volumes. The current financial landscape, affected by interest rate fluctuations and bond yield increases spurred by Federal Reserve actions, has only added to the market’s instability. Continue Reading:Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-faces-intense-challenges-with-liquidations
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1594-0.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017265-0.54%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008567-0.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:56
Share
UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

The post UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United Arab Emirates took a step toward aligning its digital asset policies with international tax standards by signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).  The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the agreement on Saturday, formalizing the UAE’s commitment to implementing the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) global regime for digital asset reporting.  CARF creates a mechanism for the automatic exchange of tax-related information on crypto asset activities between participating jurisdictions. This strengthens international cooperation on transparency and tax compliance.  The MOF announced that the UAE will roll out the framework in 2027, with the initial information exchange expected to start in 2028.  Cointelegraph reached out to the UAE Ministry of Finance for more information, but did not receive a response by publication.  Public consultation underway To prepare for implementation, the UAE launched a public consultation to gather feedback from industry stakeholders, including exchanges, custodians, traders and advisory firms. The consultation opened Sept. 15 and will close Nov. 8.  The UAE joined 50 other jurisdictions that have committed to implementing CARF in the coming years, setting the stage for a global approach to crypto tax reporting. Countries including New Zealand, Australia and the Netherlands have also committed to adapting the framework. On June 6, Switzerland also moved forward with the plans to automatically share crypto-related tax data with 74 partner countries. The Swiss government adopted a bill that would enable the automatic exchange of information, sharing data with most G20 countries.  Related: MiCA under pressure as national regulators challenge passporting South Korea to join CARF countries in tax info sharing On Sept. 2, South Korean media outlet Nate reported that the country had also finalized the agreement to implement CARF to share crypto tax data with…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0846-0.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017265-0.54%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05841--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 16:38
Share
PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

PayPal Ventures has declared a strategic investment in Stable, a partnership that is meant to increase the global adoption of PayPal USD (PYUSD).
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

Best Crypto Presales That Could Explode in 2025

Aevo Pre-Launch Platform Launches Monad Token Trading