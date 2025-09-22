The post Crypto Market Prepares for Volatility Ahead of Jerome Powell’s Tuesday Speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jerome Powell will address the nation on the economic outlook next Tuesday. Powell’s upcoming speech follows last week’s interest rate cut. Investors expect Powell’s address to trigger volatility in the cryptocurrency market. The US Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell, will address the nation on the economic outlook this coming Tuesday, September 23, 2025. US citizens and economic observers worldwide are showing interest in the upcoming speech, which most people expect to trigger volatility across global markets, including the cryptocurrency market.  Investors expect hints toward future market directions Powell’s upcoming speech, which is scheduled to be held at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce 2025 Economic Outlook Luncheon, Warwick, R.I., will follow last week’s interest rate cut. Most financial analysts expect Powell to shed more light on the potential impact of the latest policy as they focus on possible hints on the short-term to mid-term direction of the US economy.  Related: September Fed Rate Cut Is Now a “Go,” Say Barclays and BNP After Powell Speech Last week’s interest rate cut, the first after a long period for the US, gave investors a lot to chew on, despite prior expectations. Lowering the overnight benchmark lending rate by a quarter percentage point triggered internal policy adjustments for businesses and investors. However, the development appeared more critical following hints that the Fed could implement up to two more rate cuts before the end of the year. Powell’s speech could provide more economic clarity Expectedly, the latest interest rate decision by the Fed plunged the global financial ecosystem into complex analysis, with experts attempting to preempt what could happen in the long term. For instance, newly appointed Fed governor Stephen Miran thinks the interest rate cuts could extend into next year, with one more rate cut happening in 2026. Meanwhile, some other members of the… The post Crypto Market Prepares for Volatility Ahead of Jerome Powell’s Tuesday Speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jerome Powell will address the nation on the economic outlook next Tuesday. Powell’s upcoming speech follows last week’s interest rate cut. Investors expect Powell’s address to trigger volatility in the cryptocurrency market. The US Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell, will address the nation on the economic outlook this coming Tuesday, September 23, 2025. US citizens and economic observers worldwide are showing interest in the upcoming speech, which most people expect to trigger volatility across global markets, including the cryptocurrency market.  Investors expect hints toward future market directions Powell’s upcoming speech, which is scheduled to be held at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce 2025 Economic Outlook Luncheon, Warwick, R.I., will follow last week’s interest rate cut. Most financial analysts expect Powell to shed more light on the potential impact of the latest policy as they focus on possible hints on the short-term to mid-term direction of the US economy.  Related: September Fed Rate Cut Is Now a “Go,” Say Barclays and BNP After Powell Speech Last week’s interest rate cut, the first after a long period for the US, gave investors a lot to chew on, despite prior expectations. Lowering the overnight benchmark lending rate by a quarter percentage point triggered internal policy adjustments for businesses and investors. However, the development appeared more critical following hints that the Fed could implement up to two more rate cuts before the end of the year. Powell’s speech could provide more economic clarity Expectedly, the latest interest rate decision by the Fed plunged the global financial ecosystem into complex analysis, with experts attempting to preempt what could happen in the long term. For instance, newly appointed Fed governor Stephen Miran thinks the interest rate cuts could extend into next year, with one more rate cut happening in 2026. Meanwhile, some other members of the…

Crypto Market Prepares for Volatility Ahead of Jerome Powell’s Tuesday Speech

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 04:00
  • Jerome Powell will address the nation on the economic outlook next Tuesday.

  • Powell’s upcoming speech follows last week’s interest rate cut.

  • Investors expect Powell’s address to trigger volatility in the cryptocurrency market.

The US Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell, will address the nation on the economic outlook this coming Tuesday, September 23, 2025. US citizens and economic observers worldwide are showing interest in the upcoming speech, which most people expect to trigger volatility across global markets, including the cryptocurrency market. 

Investors expect hints toward future market directions

Powell’s upcoming speech, which is scheduled to be held at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce 2025 Economic Outlook Luncheon, Warwick, R.I., will follow last week’s interest rate cut. Most financial analysts expect Powell to shed more light on the potential impact of the latest policy as they focus on possible hints on the short-term to mid-term direction of the US economy. 

Last week’s interest rate cut, the first after a long period for the US, gave investors a lot to chew on, despite prior expectations. Lowering the overnight benchmark lending rate by a quarter percentage point triggered internal policy adjustments for businesses and investors. However, the development appeared more critical following hints that the Fed could implement up to two more rate cuts before the end of the year.

Powell’s speech could provide more economic clarity

Expectedly, the latest interest rate decision by the Fed plunged the global financial ecosystem into complex analysis, with experts attempting to preempt what could happen in the long term. For instance, newly appointed Fed governor Stephen Miran thinks the interest rate cuts could extend into next year, with one more rate cut happening in 2026. Meanwhile, some other members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) expect up to three rate cuts in 2026.

Many analysts and investors are paying attention to Powell’s upcoming Economic Outlook speech this coming Tuesday, expecting it to clarify matters and enable them to streamline their investment strategies. Typically, such presentations by the Fed chair trigger volatility in stocks and digital assets. Hence, most investors expect a similar situation in the coming week, particularly because of the current market situation, which reflects a sentiment build-up amid heightened expectations.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/crypto-market-prepares-for-volatility-ahead-of-jerome-powells-tuesday-speech/

