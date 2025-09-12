Crypto Market Reclaims $4T Mark as Altcoins Dominate

The worldwide crypto landscape is going through a significant upsurge under the lead of top altcoins. In this respect, the total crypto market capitalization indicates a big “yes” with a notable surge to the $4T mark after a 1.07% increase over the past 24 hours. In addition to this, the 24-hour crypto volume has also jumped by 1.97% to reach $162.57B.

At the same time, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index has also climbed to 50 points, showing a “Neutral” position. In addition to this, the U.S. CPI shows a notable inflation surge from 2.7% in July to 2.9% in August 2025.

Bitcoin Sees Slight 0.92% Rise While $ETH and $SOL Lead Market with 2.46% and 5.25% Surges

Particularly, Bitcoin ($BTC) is trading at $115,298.62, signifying a 0.92% spike. Additionally, its market dominance stands at 57.3%. Along with that, Ethereum ($ETH) is hovering around $4,510.53, expressing a 2.46% increase.

Concurrently, its market dominance is 13.6%. Another top altcoin leading the market rally is Solana ($SOL), which has seen a 5.25% growth, touching the $234.83 mark. In this overall optimism, every crypto buddy is enthusiastic for a potential upward trajectory in the near term.

$FELIS, $FORM, and $MUBARAK Dominate Crypto Gainers of Day

Apart from that, the top crypto gainers include Felis ($FELIS), Form ($FORM), and Mubarak ($MUBARAK) in the key positions. Specifically, $FELIS has gone through a 988.19% increase, reaching $0.0000007178 in terms of price. Following that, $FORM accounts for $0.002516 after a 646.63% rise. Subsequently, $MUBARAK is changing hands at $0.01289, driven by a 541.00% surge.

DeFi TVL Jumps by 2.27% and NFT Sales Volume Records 0.21% Increase

Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has experienced a 2.27% increase, reaching the $159.624B spot. Additionally, the top DeFi project based on TVL, Aave, has recorded a 1.47% increase, touching the $41.092B mark. However, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, zkBoost stands atop others, accounting for a stunning 288845% spike over twenty-four hours.

Similarly, the NFT sales volume has jumped by 0.21%, attaining the $15,623,794 figure in total. Likewise, the top-selling NFT collection, Courtyard, stands at $2032,508 in its sales volume after a 75.49% jump.

TikTok and Roblox to Remove Shooting Videos of Charlie Kirk, Whereas FTX Estate Recovers $45M in $SOL from Staking

Moving on, the crypto sector has also seen many other crucial developments over 24 hours. In this respect, the top social media platforms TikTok and Roblox are removing the videos that include the disturbing assassination of Charlie Kirk, a right-wing political advocate and Bitcoin proponent. Moreover, FTX estate has redeemed up to $45M in $SOL from staking.

Furthermore, Galaxy Digital has added $530M in $SOL over 24 hours, bolstering the narrative of a potentially nearing bull season. Keeping all these crypto developments in view, all the dear brothers and buddies in the crypto market are advised to stay informed and know all what is required before making decisions carefully.