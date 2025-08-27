Crypto Market Sees About $700 Million Wipeout as Bitcoin Price Falls to $110,000

In what feels like the longest day in Bitcoin history since the token started making significant momentum, the Bitcoin price dropped by $4,000. According to the details shared by on-chain analysts, a whale that holds 152,874 sold about 24,000 Bitcoin of their total Bitcoin balance.
When the transaction was made, the sell-off was worth about $2.7 billion, and within minutes after that major sell-off, Bitcoin’s price dropped to $111,000 from $115,000.
One of the top influencers for Bitcoin, Willy Woo, explained that Bitcoin’s inability to surge and its consistent slow growth in this cycle come from the significant concentration of supply among large holders. Most of whom have started buying since 2011.
Many of them purchased Bitcoin at about $10 or less, so it now requires over $110,000 in fresh capital to buy each one they sell. That gap in price, plus the distribution of supply and the speed of sales, has continued to affect how much new money is actually needed to push the market higher.
Source: coingecko
With all of this and many more reasons, the general crypto market is and has continued to face massive liquidation. Just within the last 24 hours, more than $700 million has been wiped out in liquidations.
Within the last 24 hours, Coinglass has recorded liquidations of about $759 million, with Bitcoin topping the chart. According to the details, Bitcoin long traders and all long positions have been liquidated and have contributed to a loss of about $270.86 million.
Source: Coinglass
Ethereum follows next with $196.79 million in long positions liquidated and $41.4 million liquidated in short positions. Other tokens like SOL, DOGE, XRP, ADA, and others make up $65.79 million of the total liquidations.
