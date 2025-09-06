Crypto Market Sees Slight Drop Amid Bearish Outlook

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 20:10
Bitcoin
BTC$110,892.03-1.34%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010581-12.56%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001637+2.44%
Ethereum
ETH$4,295.15-2.63%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004516-0.30%
markett (3)

The crypto landscape is going through a noteworthy decline, with key assets presenting losses. As per the new market data, the crypto market capitalization has reached $3.81T after a 0.36% dip. However, the 24-hour crypto volume has surged by 8.44% to reach $156.63B. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index accounts for 41 points, displaying a “Neutral” sentiment.

Bitcoin Dips by 0.72% and Ethereum Sees 0.87% Drop

Particularly, the top cryptocurrency, Bitcoin ($BTC) is hovering around $110,725.85, indicating a 0.72% decrease over the past 24 hours. In addition to this, its market dominance stands at 57.9%. In the same vein, Ethereum ($ETH) has witnessed a 0.87% decrease, reaching $4,295.08 in terms of price. Additionally, its market dominance is nearly 13.6% at the moment.

$BPX, $LINA, and $TRUMP Dominate Crypto Gainers of Day

Apart from that, the top crypto gainers include Black Phoenix ($BPX), Linear Finance ($LINA), and PEPE ($TRUMP) in the leading positions. Specifically, $BPX has surged by a staggering 3218.30%, touching $2.82. Subsequently, $LINA indicates a 607.75% increase as its price has reached $0.00003446. Following that, $TRUMP has claimed the $0.000002244 mark after a 501.47% rise.

DeFi TVL Rises by 0.33% and NFT Sales Volume Records 16.81% Increase

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) TVL has seen a 0.33% spike, claiming $152.342B. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has surged by 0.11%, reaching $39.392B. Nonetheless, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, Brise Swap stands atop the others, accounting for a stunning 11814368807072120832% increase over twenty-four hours.

Similarly, the non-fungible token (NFT) sales volume has also spiked by 16.81%, attaining the $16,413,058 spot. However, the top-selling NFT collection, Courtyard, has dropped by 12.95%, reaching $2,298,315.

Brazilian Itaú Asset Rolls out Crypto-Focused Arm While Justin Sun Requests WLFI to Release His Holdings

Moving on, the crypto market has also recorded several other notable events. In this respect, Brazil’s top private asset management firm, Itaú Asset, has rolled out a crypto-centered arm to create mutual funds for digital assets, ETFs, staking strategies, and custody offerings.

Moreover, the U.S. Senate Committee has revised the crypto bill to include development protections. Furthermore, the Tron Founder, Justin Sun, has appealed to the Trump family-led World Liberty Financial ($WLFI) to release blacklisted tokens worth up to $100 million after allegations of suspicious transactions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

"Fed's mouthpiece": Fed Governor Waller continues to maintain his most dovish stance

"Fed's mouthpiece": Fed Governor Waller continues to maintain his most dovish stance

PANews June 20 news, according to Jinshi, "Federal Reserve mouthpiece" Nick Timiraos said that Federal Reserve Governor Waller continues to maintain the most dovish position among his colleagues on the
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0957-5.99%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 21:46
Share
SAVVY MINING Enables Investors to Use Dogecoin (DOGE) to Remotely Start Cloud Mining

SAVVY MINING Enables Investors to Use Dogecoin (DOGE) to Remotely Start Cloud Mining

As a crypto asset with a low mining threshold and fast block generation speed, DOGE is more suitable for operation using legal cloud mining platforms such as SAVVY MINING compared to traditional Bitcoin mining, and is suitable for novice investors to get started quickly.
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09943+3.49%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08182-2.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 19:30
Share
Giant Whale Suffers Millions in Losses on This Altcoin After a Major Short Position

Giant Whale Suffers Millions in Losses on This Altcoin After a Major Short Position

According to Onchain data, an altcoin whale suffered a significant loss after shorting the altcoin. Here are the details. Continue Reading: Giant Whale Suffers Millions in Losses on This Altcoin After a Major Short Position
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005543-1.58%
SphereX
HERE$0.000229-14.86%
Major
MAJOR$0.15565-2.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 19:11
Share

Trending News

More

"Fed's mouthpiece": Fed Governor Waller continues to maintain his most dovish stance

SAVVY MINING Enables Investors to Use Dogecoin (DOGE) to Remotely Start Cloud Mining

Giant Whale Suffers Millions in Losses on This Altcoin After a Major Short Position

Dogecoin Price Prediction Turns Cautious While Analysts Back Layer Brett In Achieving A Swift 40x Upside

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield