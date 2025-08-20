Crypto market sell-off accelerates, but SOL data predicts recovery to $200

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 21:55
Bitcoin and altcoins continue to sell off, but Solana’s fundamentals and accelerating institutional traction hint at a price recovery to $200.

Key takeaways:

Solana’s DeFi dominance and growing fees sustain network demand, boosting investors’ long-term confidence.

Institutional investors’ interest in SOL futures, ETP exposure and staking yield add to SOL’s resilience.

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/crypto-market-sell-off-accelerates-but-sol-data-predicts-recovery-to-200?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

