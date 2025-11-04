Crypto Market Shake-Up: What’s Next After Today’s Sell-Off?

ExchangeDEX+
The crypto market rollercoaster took another wild turn-total cap dropped over 4% in 24 hours, and the fears are creeping back. Bitcoin and Ethereum are trying to hold on while altcoins are swinging wildly, with some taking a nosedive that'll make you do a double take. Hold tight as we break down the chaos, key price moves, and what might happen next-you won't want to miss these insider insights. Market Developments The global cryptocurrency market cap is about $3.42 trillion, reflecting a negative change of roughly -4.1% over the last 24 hours, with mixed sentiments impacting various coins. Bitcoin and Ethereum experienced notable price movements, while altcoins showed substantial volatility and gains led by specific tokens. Some technical and macro factors like dollar strength and market liquidations are influencing price actions. XRP notably dropped 4.73% amid bearish forecasts, signaling volatility.​ The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has decreased to 27 from 37. Bitcoin (BTC) Price&nbsp;Movement Bitcoin has traded in a range from approximately $104,140 to $108,317 in the past 24 hours, currently around $103,794 with a -2.5% loss. The market cap stands at about $2.07 trillion. Trading volume for the last 24 hours is substantial, with over 536,000 BTC moved valuing $56.2 billion. Mining activity remains strong with 135 new blocks mined in the last day and median transaction fees very low at 1 to 2 satoshis/vByte.​ Key Bitcoin On-Chain Metrics (Last 24&nbsp;Hours): BTCUSD has broken local support levels and is currently fluctuating around $103,500, a key psychological support. A break below this level could trigger a significant downturn or ‘catastrophe.’ Therefore, following the daily chart Sell Short signal at $103,780, we will participate in this potential „catastrophe.” Ethereum (ETH) Price&nbsp;Movement Ethereum traded in the last 24 hours near $3,528, with a negative move of about -5.2%. The market cap for ETH is approximately $425.9 billion. Ethereum transactions per day are rising, observing a 5.86% increase to around 1.44 million transactions. Gas fees are moderate, averaging $0.39 per transaction. Institutional interest and upgrades like EIP-4844 continue to support positive momentum.​ Key Ethereum On-Chain Metrics (Last 24&nbsp;Hours): In the ETHUSD position, bears are currently stronger and more aggressive. The next potential price target could be the lower Fibonacci retracement level of 0.382. Therefore, consider Selling short At Market while ensuring to protect positions and take profits&nbsp;timely. Worst Performing Altcoin of the&nbsp;Day Today, the worst performing altcoin was Gari Network (GARI) with a price drop of approximately -9.06% over the last 24&nbsp;hours. Reasons for Current Market&nbsp;Moves Institutional adoption and investment inflows, particularly in Ethereum infrastructure and&nbsp;ETFs. Network upgrades improving transaction speeds and lowering fees (Ethereum’s EIP-4844). Macro factors including dollar strength impacting altcoins differently. Liquidation events impacting Bitcoin price corrections. Speculation and hype around select altcoins and new project launches. Price Predictions Bitcoin is forecasted to trade between a minimum of about $107,930 and a maximum peak near $123,600 in November 2025, with an average price around $115,766. The outlook for December is slightly lower but&nbsp;stable.​ Ethereum is expected to continue growth supported by institutional interest and tech upgrades, with continued emphasis on Layer-2 scaling solutions.​ High Growth Potential Crypto&nbsp;Projects Bitcoin: The Bitcoin network remains fundamental; ongoing miner activity and transaction growth support its dominance. Ethereum: Layer-2 scaling projects and institutional adoption, especially with upcoming network upgrades, imply strong upside (e.g., projects around EIP-4844). Altcoins: Solana (SOL) is noted for high-speed, low-fee transactions and strong dApp ecosystem growth. Another promising altcoin is Gari Network (GARI), showing explosive short-term gains and potential for future growth.​ Conclusion So, is this the start of a crypto winter or just a quick chill? With bears showing some serious muscle and altcoins playing limbo, it's clear the market's got its mood swings-and plenty of popcorn-worthy moments ahead. Stay sharp, protect those positions, and remember: in crypto, what goes down sometimes shoots right back up. Or at least that's the hope… Source: Coincentral.com, Tradingview.com, Coinranking.com, Coingecko.com, Coinmarketcap.com More about Crypto market. Originally published at https://aipt.lt on November 4, 2025. Crypto Market Shake-Up: What’s Next After Today’s Sell-Off?

By: Medium
2025/11/04 20:37

The crypto market rollercoaster took another wild turn-total cap dropped over 4% in 24 hours, and the fears are creeping back. Bitcoin and Ethereum are trying to hold on while altcoins are swinging wildly, with some taking a nosedive that’ll make you do a double take. Hold tight as we break down the chaos, key price moves, and what might happen next-you won’t want to miss these insider insights.

Market Developments

The global cryptocurrency market cap is about $3.42 trillion, reflecting a negative change of roughly -4.1% over the last 24 hours, with mixed sentiments impacting various coins. Bitcoin and Ethereum experienced notable price movements, while altcoins showed substantial volatility and gains led by specific tokens. Some technical and macro factors like dollar strength and market liquidations are influencing price actions. XRP notably dropped 4.73% amid bearish forecasts, signaling volatility.​

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has decreased to 27 from 37.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Movement

Bitcoin has traded in a range from approximately $104,140 to $108,317 in the past 24 hours, currently around $103,794 with a -2.5% loss. The market cap stands at about $2.07 trillion. Trading volume for the last 24 hours is substantial, with over 536,000 BTC moved valuing $56.2 billion. Mining activity remains strong with 135 new blocks mined in the last day and median transaction fees very low at 1 to 2 satoshis/vByte.​

Key Bitcoin On-Chain Metrics (Last 24 Hours):

BTCUSD has broken local support levels and is currently fluctuating around $103,500, a key psychological support. A break below this level could trigger a significant downturn or ‘catastrophe.’ Therefore, following the daily chart Sell Short signal at $103,780, we will participate in this potential „catastrophe.”

Ethereum (ETH) Price Movement

Ethereum traded in the last 24 hours near $3,528, with a negative move of about -5.2%. The market cap for ETH is approximately $425.9 billion. Ethereum transactions per day are rising, observing a 5.86% increase to around 1.44 million transactions. Gas fees are moderate, averaging $0.39 per transaction. Institutional interest and upgrades like EIP-4844 continue to support positive momentum.​

Key Ethereum On-Chain Metrics (Last 24 Hours):

In the ETHUSD position, bears are currently stronger and more aggressive. The next potential price target could be the lower Fibonacci retracement level of 0.382. Therefore, consider Selling short At Market while ensuring to protect positions and take profits timely.

Worst Performing Altcoin of the Day

Today, the worst performing altcoin was Gari Network (GARI) with a price drop of approximately -9.06% over the last 24 hours.

Reasons for Current Market Moves

  1. Institutional adoption and investment inflows, particularly in Ethereum infrastructure and ETFs.
  2. Network upgrades improving transaction speeds and lowering fees (Ethereum’s EIP-4844).
  3. Macro factors including dollar strength impacting altcoins differently.
  4. Liquidation events impacting Bitcoin price corrections.
  5. Speculation and hype around select altcoins and new project launches.

Price Predictions

  • Bitcoin is forecasted to trade between a minimum of about $107,930 and a maximum peak near $123,600 in November 2025, with an average price around $115,766. The outlook for December is slightly lower but stable.​
  • Ethereum is expected to continue growth supported by institutional interest and tech upgrades, with continued emphasis on Layer-2 scaling solutions.​

High Growth Potential Crypto Projects

  • Bitcoin: The Bitcoin network remains fundamental; ongoing miner activity and transaction growth support its dominance.
  • Ethereum: Layer-2 scaling projects and institutional adoption, especially with upcoming network upgrades, imply strong upside (e.g., projects around EIP-4844).
  • Altcoins: Solana (SOL) is noted for high-speed, low-fee transactions and strong dApp ecosystem growth.
  • Another promising altcoin is Gari Network (GARI), showing explosive short-term gains and potential for future growth.​

Conclusion

So, is this the start of a crypto winter or just a quick chill? With bears showing some serious muscle and altcoins playing limbo, it’s clear the market’s got its mood swings-and plenty of popcorn-worthy moments ahead. Stay sharp, protect those positions, and remember: in crypto, what goes down sometimes shoots right back up. Or at least that’s the hope…

Source: Coincentral.com, Tradingview.com, Coinranking.com, Coingecko.com, Coinmarketcap.com

More about Crypto market .

Originally published at https://aipt.lt on November 4, 2025.

Crypto Market Shake-Up: What’s Next After Today’s Sell-Off? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

